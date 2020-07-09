Warm Springs wildfire detours Hwy. 26 traffic for a time

Fire Alert

Wind-fanned blaze was reported at 65-70 acres

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon along U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, prompting closure of a stretch of the road and a detour onto nearby highways for a time.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the area of mileposts 88-91, KWSO radio reported on its Facebook page. The fire was estimated at 65-70 acres.

Strong winds were pushing the blaze "and making the air attack a challenge," the radio station reported Thursday evening.

Highway 26 motorists were detoured onto reservation highways 3 and 216.

But before 9 p.m., ODOT TripCheck reported the fire was causing "no to minimum delays."