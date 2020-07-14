Crews tackle, stop new wildfire on Ochoco National Forest

Fire Alert

(Update: New info)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters on Tuesday stopped the forward progress of a day-old wildfire on the Ochoco National Forest that burned about a dozen acres.

Incident 409 was reported late Monday afternoon south of Big Summit Prairie and 1 1/2 miles north of Wolf Creek Campground. It and had been mapped Tuesday at 11.8 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

The fire was 10% contained Tuesday and crews' goal was to have it fully lined by Tuesday evening, then to begin mop-up work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.