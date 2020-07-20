Crews fight new wildfire in SW Oregon logging slash; 35 acres burned

Fire Alert

CANYONVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new wildfire that broke out Monday in southern Oregon's Douglas County has burned about 35 acres amid an air and ground attack, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported.

The Days Creek Fire, about 14 miles northeast of Canyonville, was reported shortly after 11 a.m., officials said.

The first engine to arrive on scene reported the fire to be approximately three acres in size, burning in logging slash.

"An aggressive initial attack by aviation and ground resources is currently keeping the fire in check at 35 acres," the ODF said late Monday afternoon.

Four Type 2 helicopters and one Type 1 helicopter have been working on the fire, in addition to two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers (SEATs).

Numerous ground resources, including engines, hand crews and equipment are also on scene of the fire, working to construct fire trails around the blaze.

In addition to Douglas Forest Protective Association resources, equipment and personnel from industrial landowners, industrial operators and the Umpqua National Forest are assisting with suppression efforts.

As of late Monday afternoon, no homes were threatened by the Days Creek Fire. The cause is under investigation.

Resources assigned to the incident will remain engaged on the fire throughout the day and overnight, working to contain the blaze, ODF said.