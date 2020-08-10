Brush fire in subdivision SE of Prineville stopped at 1 1/2 acres

Fire Alert

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A brush fire in a subdivision southeast of Prineville burned about 1 ½ acres across at least three properties Monday afternoon and caused minor damage to at least one structure, officials said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue responded around 2:30 p.m. to the fire in the Juniper Canyon area, in the Prineville Lake Acres 2 subdivision, Division Chief Russell Deboodt said.

Four engines, two water tenders, a command vehicle and 15 firefighters were sent to the scene. The Bureau of Land Management assisted with three engines on the scene, Deboodt added.

It took about an hour to contain the fire, officials said. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.