Crews make progress on Columbia River Gorge fire

Fire Alert

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge that has destroyed dozens of structures is 65% contained.

KOIN reports that some evacuation orders were downgraded as of Monday because of the containment progress.

The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres, and fire officials don’t believe they’ll have the blaze fully contained until the end of the month.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says 36 structures have been destroyed and about 660 remain threatened.

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday visited the site of the Mosier Creek Fire, was briefed on its status, visited a fire line and met with a family whose home was destroyed.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/mosiercreekfire2020/

Gov. Kate Brown news release:

Governor Kate Brown Visits Front line of Mosier Creek Fire

(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today visited the site of the Mosier Creek Fire in Wasco County. The Governor received a fire briefing, visited the fire line, met with a family whose home was lost, and saw firsthand the staff of the COVID fire module in action. The COVID module is a new tool for firefighting during the pandemic. This tool allows firefighters to focus on firefighting, while the members of the COVID module focus on education, prevention, and mitigation of possible COVID cases for firefighting resources.

"I'd like to thank the incredible men and women on the frontlines fighting to protect the homes and livelihoods of so many in Wasco County," said Governor Brown. "From the volunteers, to the fire crews, and everyone who puts their lives on the line each and every day to protect Oregonians, we are grateful for your service.

"We must continue to remain vigilant and do all we can to prevent additional wildfires, especially since 90% of all wildfires this season are human caused. We are forecasted to continue to have a hot, dry summer this year. That means a higher likelihood of wildfires that can wreak havoc on homes, neighborhoods, and Oregon’s precious natural areas. It’s important to follow burn bans and practice fire safety."