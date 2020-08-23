More firefighters bring good progress on Green Ridge, other C. Oregon wildfires

Fire Alert

'Air quality advisor' joins Frog Fire effort

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday was not a day of rest for a growing army of firefighters on the lines working to contain several large Central Oregon wildfires. Here are the Sunday updates for the Green Ridge, Frog, Warm Springs and other fires.

Green Ridge Fire

August 23, 2020 AM Briefing

Size as of IR flight: 4,169 Containment: 1 % Start Date/Time: August 16, 2020 5:05 p.m. Location: Camp Sherman, OR Cause: Lightning Personnel: 308 Assigned Resources: Hand Crews: Engines: Dozers: Water Tenders: Other Heavy Equipment: 10 8 8 8 2 Assigned Aircraft: Structure Task Forces: 3 0 Injuries: 0 Structures Threatened: 108 Structures Damaged: 0 Structures Destroyed: 0 Evacuations: Level 1 issued for areas on east and west sides of fire; Level 2 issued for area on the east side of fire For the most current evacuation information, contact the Incident Management Team Information Section (541) 604 8461 staffed 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily

https://www.facebook.com/Green-Ridge-Fire-Oregon

Green Ridge Fire Information: (541) 604 8461; staffed 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily

Web: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012/ email: greenridgefire2020@gmail.com

Oregon Department of Forestry IMT #3

Link Smith, Incident Commander

Camp Sherman, Ore. - Firefighters took advantage of mild winds and lower temperatures yesterday to make significant progress on the Green Ridge Fire. The fire perimeter did not grow, and crews were able to focus on holding and improving the line. The fire remains 4,169 acres and 1 percent contained.

Firefighters will concentrate on improving the line today and beginning to mop up hotspots located near the line. Crews will grid around the fire perimeter to locate and suppress spot fires caused by embers landing in extremely dry vegetation outside the line. In addition, crews on the west side of the fire will continue to construct line for a small burnout operation that will remove unburned material on the western edge of the fire. The burnout will be conducted in the early evening when weather and wind conditions are the safest.

The Green Ridge Fire is now managed by Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Team 3. This Type 1 Incident Management Team took over the fire today due to significant spread of the fire and increase in fire complexity. ODF Team 3 will continue to aggressively manage this fire to protect the public, state lands and private development.

Numerous wildfires are burning in the west, bringing a lot of smoke into Central Oregon. Currently, air quality in the Sisters area is moderate. For information about smoke and air quality, please visit https://www.centraloregonfire.org/ and look at the material under the smoke and your health tab. The site contains links to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Air Index Map and provides tips for dealing with smoke.

Frog Fire Update

Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander, Doug Johnson

August 23, 2020 - 9:00 AM

The safety of the public and all wildland fire responders is always the number one priority for all wildland fire agencies. To keep firefighters and communities healthy and safe, all firefighters are asked to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the spread of illness. This also includes limited entry into the incident command post and spike camp. Please see the websites below or contact the Frog Fire information center at 541-670-0812 for further fire information.

General Updates: Overnight the fire remained in the current footprint of approximately 3, 997 acres with 30% containment. Fire operations for the next few days will include establishing and reinforcing perimeters, watching for possible spots beyond current control lines, mopping up areas where fire activity allows and implementing repair processes to meet objectives identified by resource specialists. A spike camp near Post, Oregon continues to increase in size due to the bolstered number of resources arriving to assist.

“I am very proud of the work everyone has accomplished with the limited number of resources we have had these past few days,” Incident Commander Doug Johnson said Saturday evening. “We are now getting the critical items and personnel needed and we will continue to get the job done.”

Today’s weather will be hotter and drier with light winds in the morning slightly shifting and increasing in the afternoon. This shift in winds will push smoke away from parts of the fire giving crews and aircraft a clearer view of the fire.

The current Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area for the Frog Fire has been expanded. It is illegal to fly drones in the TFR restricted airspace. Remember – “If you fly. We can’t.”

Acreage: 3,997

Containment: 30%

Fire Information: 541-670-0812 (8:00 am to 9:00 PM)

E-mail: FrogWildFire2020@gmail.com

Information Websites:

Twitter: @CentralORFire

Blog Site: http://www.centraloregonfire.org

Inciweb: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7036/

Smoke: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com

Weather: Clear skies, warmer and drier today. Morning winds from the south shifting to the north in the afternoon. Temperature 83-87; RH 22-28%; winds 2-5 morning, 4-8 afternoon. Outlook for Monday partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after 3pm. Temperature 80-84; RH 24-28%; wind could be gusty and erratic with thunderstorms. Overnight RH recoveries poor, 45-56%

Air Quality: An Air Quality Advisor has arrived on the incident. The Air Resource Advisor will produce air quality products for Central Oregon communities. With multiple large fires in the region, air quality may become an issue. Our air resource advisors use advanced smoke forecasting models to give advance notice to communities ahead of degraded air quality from wildfire smoke. Detailed smoke forecasts for Oregon are available at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com

Resources-456: 1-type 1 hand crew, 3-type 2 initial attack crew, 10 -type 2 crews, 1- light helicopter, 1-medium helicopter, 1- heavy helicopter, 14-engines, 2-skidgine, 6-dozers, 9-water tender, and overhead.

Evacuations: None

Closures: Several road closures and an Area Closure have been implemented near the Frog Fire.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office has closed the following roads:

On the south end:

· Roberts Road at Bear Creek

· Klootchman Creek Road at Bear Creek

· Salt Creek at Roberts Road

On the north end:

· Forest Service Road 16 at the junction of Forest Service Road 1610

A temporary Area Closure also has been implemented by the Ochoco National Forest. For a full description and map of the Area Closure, please see the above Inciweb link.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: For the safety of the firefighters and aircraft fighting the Frog Fire, a temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire area. Please consult the Notice to Airman for specifics.

Warm Springs fires update:

Update-August 23, 2020

For Immediate Release

Incident Commander: Eric Knerr, Northwest Team 7 Fire Information: 971-277-5075

This update is for the P-515 Fire and Lionshead Fire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. Both fires continue to be managed for full suppression. The Quartz Butte Fire is in mop-up with no new fire activity to report. Four of the 8 helicopters assigned to the fires are Air National Guard Blackhawk helicopters.

Current Situation: The P515 fire is 4,338 acres and now 15% contained. Because of current favorable conditions crews are building fire line directly at the burning perimeter where feasible to better secure the line. Burnout operations are being utilized in the northern and southern flanks to secure indirect lines and remove unburned pockets of fuel between the fire and the fire line. The swing shift worked to continue securing the northern flank.

The Lionshead Fire has spotted over to the south side of the Whitewater River and is currently being held to 1 acre by aircraft. Yesterday, crews on the Lionshead Fire were able to hold lines south of P-440 road. Firefighters are clearing the J-100 and J-200 roads to prepare for future firing operations.

P-515 Fire: Today, crews along the northern perimeter will continue to secure and reinforce the fire line. Firefighters will conduct burnout operations as needed to secure the lines on the western flank.

Lionshead Fire: Firefighters will prep and hold the P-440 Road while looking for containment opportunities to secure the line on the south and west flanks. Crews will continue to improve the J-100 and J-200 roads to keep the fire north of J-200 and west of J-100. Aircraft will be monitoring the spot fire south of the Whitewater River and support firefighters on the ground, as weather permits.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Expect morning inversion in lowlands and valleys until late morning. For the next several days it will be warm and dry, likely hazy with areas of smoke. Fire behavior could include high rates of spread on steep wind facing slopes along with sustained backing and active sideways spread.

Road Closures:

· Trout Lake Road at pavement end;

· Road B140 at Potter’s Pond;

· Road B210 and Road P-500.

Evacuations: A level 1 Evacuation (Get Ready) is in effect for residents on Trout Lake Road east of US-26.

COVID-19: Northwest Team 7 Incident Management Team has implemented precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in both fire camp and the surrounding community. These measures include daily temperature screenings, mandatory use of face coverings, social distancing, and implementing more virtual work. Public and firefighter safety are a top priority.

Steet Mountain Fire/Laurel Fire

August 23, 2020 10:00am

Oregon Department of Forestry IMT 2

Chris Cline, Incident Commander

@ODF_COD

Email contact—SteetMtnComplex.LaurelFire@gmail.com

Public Information Line: (541) 604-8483

Steet Mountain Fire—https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7039/

Laurel Fire—https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7037/

Size:

Steet Mtn Fire

Laurel Fire

701 Acres

1,280 Acres

Containment:

Steet Mtn Fire

Laurel Fire

55% *combined

15%

Start Date: August 18th, 2020

10:00pm

Location:

Steet Mtn Fire

Laurel Fire

Near Monument

6 miles S of Spray

Cause: Lightning

Est. Cost: $890,000

Personnel: 358

Resources: 11 hand crew

19 Engines

7 Dozers

5 Water Tenders

2 Skidders

Aircraft: 1 - Type 1 Helicopter

1 - Type 2 Helicopter

2 - Type 3 Helicopter

Evacuations: None

Structures

Threatened:

4—hunting cabins on

Laurel fire

Structures

Damaged: 0

Structures

Destroyed: 0

Closures: None

Fire Summary:

Yesterday, excellent progress was made across all fires. Lighter winds,

cooler temperatures, and lower relative humidity allowed firefighters

to stop the spread of fire and hold fire lines. Today, fire crews will continue to strengthen control lines, extinguish hot spots, and mop up.

More accurate mapping has updated the Steet Mountain Fire to 701

acres, and the Laurel Fire held at 1,280 acres. The Laurel Fire is burning

on lands managed by Prineville BLM, the Wheeler County Rangeland

Fire Protection Association, and ODF protected private lands six miles

south of Spray in Wheeler County.

Air resources will continue to support ground crews with water today.

Narrow roads with dusty conditions has made access to water difficult

for firefighters on the ground.

Warmer temperatures, and increased afternoon winds are expected

today. These conditions will challenge fire crews as they continue to

make progress in holding and strengthening fire lines. There is a slight

chance of thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, which could bring

gusty winds and lightning on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Continued support provided by the local communities has helped our

suppression efforts. Firefighter and public safety are our highest priority during this incident, including COVID mitigation. The incident command post and fire camp are closed to the public to ensure safety of

the public and the Firefighters.