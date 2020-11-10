Oregonians reminded of freight, speed restrictions on fire-affected highways

Fire Alert

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The traveling public and commercial freight haulers are being reminded by ODOT that restrictions still apply on some Oregon highway sections where wildfire recovery efforts are continuing.

Impacted highways with active work zones are as follows (see maps in link below):

• OR 22 through the Santiam Canyon between Gates (milepost 33) and Pamelia Creek Road (milepost 63). Speed limit is reduced to 40 mph in this area. Passenger vehicle and truck through traffic is allowed in the work zones.

• OR 126 between Vida (milepost 28) and Finn Rock (milepost 38). Speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in this area. Truck through traffic is not allowed, only local deliveries or fire recovery related transports. Passenger vehicle through traffic is allowed in the work zones.

• OR 224 is closed to all traffic between milepost 31 and 49. Only fire recovery related traffic is allowed on this highway section due to hazard trees and multiple work zones. This route connects on the east end to Forest Service Road 46, which is also closed.

All travelers need to obey the posted speed limits and use extreme caution while traveling through the burn area work zones. Due to clean-up operations, travelers who do not need to use these highways are encouraged to use alternate routes, if available.

Expect multiple work zones with delays of up to 20 minutes per work site (total corridor delays could be greater than an hour). Various crews are cutting/removing hazard trees, repairing utilities and the roadway, and removing hundreds of truckloads of debris. Expect extra trucks, trailers, heavy equipment, etc. on these routes.

In addition to the ongoing work zones, hazards to travelers include damaged and missing guardrail, roadside log decks and slash piles from hazard tree removal, as well as the potential for erosion and falling rocks. With fall and winter rains, there is a greater risk of slides and debris flows, especially in areas where the vegetation, tree roots and underbrush have been burned away.

This work and the traffic impacts are expected to continue in 2021. Always check www.TripCheck.com for current highway conditions.

Additional information: ODOT wildfire recover webpages - https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Pages/Wildfire.aspx (view wildfire area highway maps for OR 22, OR 126, and OR 224 at this site.)

Commercial freight wildfire info - https://www.oregon.gov/odot/MCT/Pages/CCD-Wildfire-Response.aspx