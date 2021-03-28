Windstorm topples trees, fans wildfires in Deschutes River Woods, Tumalo area

Fire Alert

(Update: Bull Springs Fire nearly lined at about 75 acres; evacuation levels reduced; more photos of downed trees, power poles)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A windstorm hit the High Desert with gusts topping 50 mph Sunday afternoon, toppling many trees and sparking two wildfires that threatened homes, prompted evacuations and closed roads in Deschutes River Woods and the Tumalo area.

Structural protection ask forces were called out to help battle the blazes and mutual aid came from several nearby fire departments.

Incident Commander Bill Boos of Bend Fire said the Bull Springs Fire blaze burned about 75 acres north of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo. It was nearly lined by nightfall, and crews expected to complete that task Sunday night.

Some evacuation orders were reduced or lifted, and while no homes were damaged, two outbuildings were lost to the blaze, Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The fire burned on private, U.S. Forest Service and BLM-managed lands Bend Fire was in unified command with the Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry, and numerous resources responded.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reported about 5:20 p.m. they had issued Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations west of Johnson Road, from Bull Springs Road to Kuhlman Road. Homes on the east side of Johnson Road were put on Level 1 (GET READY) notice, meaning residents needed o be ready for potential evacuations, as officials urged others to avoid the area.

Traffic was diverted and Tyler Road was shut down. Johnson Road also was closed from Shevlin Park Road to OB Riley Road.

In an update just before 8 p.m., the sheriff's office said the evacuation orders were lifted for homes on Johnson, East Saddleback and Tumalo Reservoir roads. But Level 3 evacuations remained in place for homes along Tyler and Kuhlman roads; officials said it's possible they will remain there through the night. The evacuation notice also was reduced to Level 1 on West Saddleback Road.

A 9:20 p.m. update said only homes along Kuhlman Road remained under Level 3 evacuation; all other areas were reduced to Level 1.

An interactive map of the evacuation areas is at: https://deschutes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/PublicInformation/index.html?appid=f9de45337eb043fca432548f91d03ad6 and a description of the evacuation levels is at https://www.deschutes.org/sheriff/page/emergency-information

Due to the wildfires, Red Cross Cascades Region volunteers set up a temporary evacuation site at High Desert Middle School, 61111 SE 27th Street. "Anyone who needs assistance can just show up," the agency said.

Central Oregon Emergency Info tweeted that Bend Pet Resort will accept any pets(cats & dogs) whose owners are displaced due to the emergency evacuation from the Bull Springs Fire in the Tumalo area Fire at no charge for the night. Please call 541-280-2863

The winds toppled trees, some onto homes or power lines throughout the region, including at least five power poles that came down along Johnson Road. Pacific Power reported more than 7,000 Bend-area customers were without service early Sunday evening; check updates on their online map.

A Saturday burn pile in Deschutes River Woods south of Bend rekindled and spread fast Sunday afternoon amid winds gusting past 40 mph, threatening homes, prompting evacuations and burning debris, vehicles and outbuildings before it was stopped, officials said.

Crews were dispatched around 3:40 p.m. to the reported brush fire in the 60000 block of Cinder Butte Road, Bend Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said.

Homes on both Cinder Butte and Apache roads were threatened, as the fire raced across the yards of about four lots, Connolly said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation alert and evacuated homes on both streets.

Mutual-aid crews were called in from Alfalfa, Cloverdale and Sunriver, and had forward progress of the fire stopped by about 4:30 p.m. The fire burned about an acre and no homes were involved, Connolly said.

An extensive overhaul was under way and expected to take a couple hours. Connolly said the evacuated residents weren't allowed to return home until the smoke is cleared and more overhaul work is finished.

Central Oregon fire crews have been called out on several escaped field and yard debris burns over the weekend ,amid windy conditions.

The winds also caused other issues, including blowing dust and near-zero visibility south of Madras, possibly contributing to crashes along Highway 97.