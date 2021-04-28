Prescribed burn planned this week north of Camp Sherman

Fire Alert

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes National Forest fuel specialists will implement a prescribed burn on Thursday and Friday north of Camp Sherman along Forest Service Road 1420.

Specialists will underburn about 228 acres three miles north of Camp Sherman. The treatments will be conducted adjacent to FSR 1420. Operations will begin at 9 a.m. on both days. Smoke is likely to be visible from U.S. Highway 20 in the Camp Sherman area and other high points surrounding the community of Sisters during operations.

The objective of this prescribed burn is to reduce fuel loadings in the wildland-urban interface and restore native Ponderosa pine forests as part of the Metolius Basin Forest Management Project, forest officials said.

The public can find an interactive map of prescribed burns, as well as air quality information at this link: https://www.centraloregonfire.org/wildfire-smoke-air-quality-maps-2/ If the public wants to sign up for text alerts about prescribed fires and wildfires, they should text COFIRE to 888-777.

The public is encouraged to close their windows at night and if smoke is on the roadway, turn on headlights and slow down while traveling through smoky areas.

The public’s health is important to the Forest Service, the agency says. While significant preventive measures are taken, many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke, including severity and duration of smoke exposure and a person’s health. If individuals feel impacted by smoke, they should avoid outdoor physical exertion and remain indoors. If people experience serious health impacts from the smoke, they should contact their doctor. For more information about smoke and health, visit the Oregon Health Authority recommendations through this link: http://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForWildfire.aspx#health