Firefighters report ‘great progress’ on two Klamath County wildfires

Fire Alert

But 'Fire Weather Watch' and threat of 'abundant lightning' means more danger ahead

BLY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters said Tuesday they are making great progress on containing the Sycan River and Yellow Jacket fires that broke out over the weekend in Klamath County, but a threat of thunderstorms and "abundant lightning" in the area on Wednesday means a long summer of firefighting could be ramping up soon.

As of Tuesday, the Sycan River Fire, about 20 miles north of Beatty, was at 679 acres and 10 percent contained. The increased acreage was determined through improved mapping and the fire has not grown since Monday morning. About 85 percent of the fire is lined.

Firefighters have made good progress securing the fire’s edge through bulldozer line and burnout operations. Fire crews continue securing lines and building small amounts of handline where needed.

There are about 225 fire personnel on the fire. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) Type 3 Team continues to manage the fire. Resources on the Sycan River Fire were shared Monday with the Yellow Jacket Fire response.

The Yellow Jacket Fire, four miles south of Beatty had burned 34 acres and was 20 percent contained as of Tuesday morning. he fire was reported Monday around 2:15 p.m.

The fire is fully lined and mop-up activities started. Monday night, fire crews started removing hazard trees burning in the fire’s interior. There are numerous state, federal and contract resources working on the fire.

Smoke from both fires is visible in the area.

A Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation order remains in place for the Sycan Forest Estates, as issued by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. This means residents need to be prepared to leave immediately if needed.

There are no evacuations for the Yellow Jacket Fire.

For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov. To sign up for Klamath County alerts, visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org.

The American Red Cross and the Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) stand ready to set up a temporary evacuation point in the Bly area (for Sycan River) and the Beatty area (for Yellow Jacket), should a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order be issued.

Forest Road 27 remains closed from the intersection with Forest Road 30 north to the intersection with Forest Road 46. This closure is for firefighter and public safety.

This is the only road closure associated with fire in the area. However, drivers should be prepared for increased fire traffic in the area and aware of their surroundings. This includes large equipment on narrow forest roads and traffic on area highways.

The weather forecast Tuesday continues the pattern of summer-like temperatures, with hot and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening for abundant lightning on dry fuels in South Central Oregon. Thunderstorms are predicted to be moving from the southwest to northeast.

The public is asked to use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire. Hot temperatures, dry fuels and high winds can quickly turn a small spark or ember into a large wildfire.