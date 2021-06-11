What it takes to fight fires in Central Oregon: A behind-the-scenes look

Fire Alert

Warehouse in Redmond sends supplies all over the nation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters are gearing up for another busy wildfire season in Central Oregon and across the West. And as always, there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes.

The Northwest Area National Interagency Incident Support Cache in Redmond is responsible for shipping supplies and equipment to people on the ground, across the country.

Tools, hoses, pumps, and tents are just some of the items that are on hand. If it's needed to fight wildfires, it's found at this cache.

The warehouse is classified as a 'Type 1' cache, meaning they send supplies all over the country to those in need. The assistant cache manager says this facility will be filled with $70 million to $80 million worth of equipment for a single fire season.

"On average, we empty and fill this warehouse three times, based on the dollar amount of inventory," Assistant Cache Manager Kris Strong told NewsChannel 21 on Friday.

With all that equipment, the warehouse focuses on sustainability. It has a section for refurbishing supplies -- which then get sent back out. As firefighters prepare for an intense fire season, the cache makes sure they have everything they need to put out fires and stay safe.

"It really is prepare, find efficiencies anywhere we can find them. Fine-tune all of our processes just to make it as seamless and quick as possible -- but always having that safety mindset," Strong said.

The cache is also looking for workers. Strong says they have about half the number of employees than they usually do. Fewer workers mean they have to shut down some operations.

"We want to make sure that the firefighters have the equipment that they need," he said. "Shutting down mainly our refurbishment section, and possibly shifting refurbishment to other caches that aren't busy is an option. But as long as we can continue to provide support to any teams that are out there need it -- that's our goal.

The warehouse is currently looking to hire for 15 to 20 positions. Contact information for the NW Interagency Cache can be found at: https://www.nwcg.gov/committees/national-fire-equipment-system-subcommittee/nisc