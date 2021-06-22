Containment grows on Klamath County’s Cutoff Fire, but 2 homes, 20 outbuildings were lost

Fire Alert

BONANZA, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 1,150-acre Cutoff Fire north of Bonanza reached 23% containment Tuesday, but a survey team found that two homes and 20 outbuildings were destroyed, out of 125 structures initially threatened by the blaze.

Here's Tuesday night's update on the fire, from incident managers:

Fire Crews Continue to Make Progress on Cutoff Fire in Klamath County

BONANZA, Ore.—Firefighters successfully battled a spot fire that grew to about 5 acres as winds swept the Cutoff Fire Tuesday afternoon. In addition to keeping the new spot fire from spreading, firefighters from the Cutoff Fire also attacked a new fire start elsewhere in Klamath County. They also widened their containment lines on the Cutoff Fire during the day to at least 50 feet around the perimeter and up to 100 feet in many places. Fire managers expect fire activity tonight to be mainly limited to the duff under juniper trees, stumps, and heavier fuels, such as downed trees.

The fire size has remained at 1,150 acres, although some unburned portions in the interior may still burn over the next day or two. Fire behavior is mainly smoldering and creeping, with gusty winds overnight affecting the spread and direction. The fire is burning on a mix of public and private forestland.

A damage assessment team looked over the fire-impacted area today. The team found that two residences and 20 outbuildings were destroyed, out of some 125 structures that were initially threatened by the fire.

Containment rose to 23%. That is expected to rise as fire managers gain confidence in the strength of their fire lines in the face of continuing dry weather, with much high temperatures expected heading into the weekend.

ODF’s Incident Management Team 1 has been managing the fire since Sunday night. Liaison Officer Larry Goff praised the work of local cooperating agencies. One example is the help Fire District 5 in Klamath County and the Bonanza Fire Department gave in providing a supplemental water supply when crews on the Cutoff Fire were running low. “This is typical of the tremendous support we’ve received from local agencies for our efforts here.”

Meanwhile, crews took advantage of cooler temperatures to make significant progress Tuesday on containing the S-503 Fire on the northern end of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, which has now burned nearly 6,050 acre but is 20% contained.

