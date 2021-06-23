Oregon firefighters arrive in C.O. to back up local crews amid thunderstorms, predicted heat wave

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Office of Oregon State Fire Marshal has sent fire crews from elsewhere in the state to Central Oregon to serve as backup due to the high wildfire risk in the region, Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman Christie Shaw said Wednesday.

The dry conditions, two nights of thunderstorms and an expected heat wave over 100 degrees have raised concern of an increased risk of wildfires in Central Oregon. On Monday night, 13 fires were reported throughout Central Oregon due to the current weather conditions, thankfully all caught small.

As the state fire marshal's announcement late Monday said, "This is a proactive move for the region to be better prepared and bolster any initial fire attack. These firefighters are not being assigned to a specific incident but will be an added resource and increase the state’s readiness if there is a fire."

Two firefighting task forces, one from Marion County and one from Washington County, are on hand to respond and help local resources in the event a wildfire erupts and threatens structures. The teams will be prepositioned for 72-hours but may stay longer if needed.

“We know the conditions across the state are dry, and with thunderstorms in the forecast, even the smallest spark could trigger a wildfire, that is why we are prepositioning these resources,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We can’t control the weather, but we can plan for what we can control, and that is strategically placing resources ahead of this weather event.”

