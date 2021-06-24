New wildfire south of Warm Springs closes US Highway 26

Fire Alert

(Update: New highway closure details)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new wildfire on the southern end of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation closed U.S. Highway 26 late Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported in the area of the Warm Springs Mill, police said, urging people to avoid the area. They said Highway 26 was closed at the Pelton Dam turn-off and the junction with Highway 3. Tribal fire management officials said the highway was closed near the bridge crossing the Deschutes River.

ODOT’s TripCheck page showed a seven-mile stretch of the highway was closed between mileposts 103 and 110, five miles south of Warm Springs, and urged travelers to use an alternate route.

We’re working to learn more from officials and will update the story as we get new details.