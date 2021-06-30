Prineville-area family loses home, possibly cats to fire that sparked evacuations, road closure

Fire Alert

Crook County Sheriff's officers believe fire started at house, appears to be electrical; investigation still underway

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two residents escaped unharmed but lost everything when a fire destroyed their home on Northwest Deer Lane west of Prineville Tuesday afternoon and quickly spread to the adjacent wildland, prompting an evacuation order for the area and closure of O'Neil Highway for a time, officials said.

Crook County sheriff's deputies were called to the fire on Northwest Deer Lane around 4 p.m.

Undersheriff James Savage told NewsChannel 21 the fire is believed to have started inside the house that was destroyed. The cause appears to be electrical in nature, but the official cause is still under investigation.

The male and female residents were inside the home when the fire began, but they managed to get out before the house was destroyed, along with several vehicles, deputies said.

Next-door neighbor Tom Garner said the homeowners asked him to check on their two cats in the rubble, but they have not been found.

Other homes and animals in the area were threatened, but not harmed by the blaze.

The homeowners are temporarily staying at a motel in Redmond, receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and the Sisters chapter of Oregon People's Rights.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be talking with the victims of the fire, along with the neighbors, Wednesday afternoon. He'll have the full story on Fox at 4.