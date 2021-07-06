Evacuations ordered due to wildfire east of Roseburg; Hwy. 138 closed

Fire Alert

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities issued mandatory Level 3 evacuations Tuesday because of a nearly 1,000-acre wildfire east of Roseburg.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook shortly after noon that people in homes, recreation areas and businesses on Oregon Highway 138 between mile marker 43 east to Eagle Rock Campground should leave the area immediately.

The Jack Creek Fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Monday. Fire officials say the fire grew quickly because of the steep terrain, abundance of fuels and inaccessibility. It’s burning north of Highway 138 and east of Jack Creek Road.

The Umpqua National Forest, which is calling it the Jack Fire, said in its Facebook post the blaze near Steamboat, about 30 miles east of Glide, was estimated Tuesday afternoon at 900 acres.

A section of Highway 138, known as Diamond Lake Highway, was closed between mileposts 40 and 47, with a forest closure expected soon. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7605/

Meanwhile, here's Tuesday morning's update on the Lewis Rock Fire, burning about five miles south of Mitchell:

Mitchell, OR– Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Tyler McCarty, assumed command of the Lewis Rock Fire Monday evening. The arrival of the team brings in additional overhead capacity and firefighting resources. The team’s presence also relieves local assets that have been battling the fire since June 30.

Persistent winds that have been challenging firefighters over the past several days finally calmed and allowed crews to hold the fire in check overnight. The fire is now estimated at about 440 acres. While an overnight infrared flight detected heat close to containment lines, firefighters have established hose lays along much of the fire’s perimeter and are beginning to mop-up towards the interior to prevent spot fires.

Crews are also working against the clock as thunderstorms are expected to develop over the area this afternoon bringing the threat of lightning and erratic winds. Some crews will be at-the-ready should additional fires spark from the predicted lightning.

The active early fire season under extreme fire danger conditions gives fire officials cause to spread the fire prevention message. Preventable human-caused fires have the potential of pulling much needed resources away from fires sparked by lightning. The public is required to follow fire season restrictions such as campfires, small equipment use and off-road driving.

Current fire restrictions and information for ODF’s Central Oregon District is available at www.odfcentraloregon.com.

For information on these and other Northwest fires, visit: https://gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc/information/fire_info.aspx