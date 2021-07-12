New wildfire breaks out south of Detroit Lake as larger fires rage on around state

Fire Alert

DETROIT, Ore. (KTVZ) – Amid several large wildfires raging across Oregon, a new, smaller blaze reported Monday afternoon on the Willamette National Forest drew quick attention, due to its location – within view of the fire-stricken town of Detroit.

Forest Service officials said the new start, called the Bruler Fire, broke out on the boundary of the Sweet Home and Detroit ranger districts. It was initially estimated at 15 to 20 acres, but officials said it “has high potential to spread.”

As a result, an emergency closure was being implemented, and the public was being asked to avoid the Middle Santiam Wilderness, the Old Cascade Loop Trails and several Forest Service roads in the area.

A smoke column was visible from Highway 22, the Detroit area and Santiam Pass.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. A Type 3 team was ordered to manage the fire and more resources were requested, including engines, crews and aircraft.

Elsewhere, the Bootleg Fire 15 miles northwest of Beatty has grown to more than 153,000 acres-- and could take until an estimated Nov. 30 to contain -- and the Jack Fire along Highway 138E has grown to more than 12,500 acres and is 15% contained.