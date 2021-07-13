Grandview Fire spreading south into Deschutes County, jumps Whychus Creek

Fire Alert

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the 2-day-old Grandview Fire continues to spread south, more than 350 firefighters are working to contain the 4,500-acre blaze before it threatens more homes and communities.

Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation orders were expanded for the fire Monday night in areas of Jefferson County west of Northwest Lower Bridge Way and north of Holmes Road in Deschutes County. The fire has now jumped across Whychus Creek in Jefferson County as the southern line dips into Deschutes County.

A fire camp has been set up at the Sisters Rodeo grounds to act as a staging area for firefighters as crews work around the clock to corral and stop the blaze.

Here's the InciWeb page for more info on the fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7651/

To see an interactive map of the latest evacuation zones, visit: https://arcg.is/CCvT5

Jack Hirsh is visiting the Sisters fire camp and will be touring the area near the fire for a live report, starting on NewsChannel 21 @ 5 (our 4 p.m. Fox newscast is pre-empted by baseball).