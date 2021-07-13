State agency offers tips to save time, money, stress during wildfire evacuations

Fire Alert

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bootleg, Jack and Grandview wildfires have sparked several evacuation orders. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation has wildfire insurance resources available to help people in each evacuation level.

Completing these tasks can help save you and your family time, money, and stress before, during, and after a wildfire.

Level 3 evacuation: If you receive the level 3 order, leave your home as soon as possible.

When it is safe, let your insurance company know that you have been ordered to evacuate. Confirm your policy coverage, deductible, and specific coverage limits.

Save all receipts. Many insurance companies will help cover expenses such as lodging, food, and pet boarding.

Work on a home inventory list. Look through photos and videos to help recall personal items. Pay close attention to what is in the background and look for smaller items, such as jewelry. To the best of your ability, write down the age, original cost, and replacement cost of each item.



Level 1 and 2 evacuation:

Contact your insurance company to check your policy. Ask about deductible and specific coverage limits Ask about auto coverage. You need comprehensive coverage on your vehicle to cover damage caused by a wildfire.

Make a quick home inventory. Take photos of each room in your home. Do not forget storage areas, such as the attic, shed, and garage. Check your insurance company’s website for an app or checklist that will help.

Build a financial backpack. Gather important financial documents, such as passports, Social Security cards, insurance policies, titles, deeds, and financial accounts. Make copies or scan them to your phone or computer.

Place all of the information with your go-bag of emergency supplies so this information is with you when you need to evacuate.

Outside of evacuation zone: The time to prepare is now.

Follow the disaster preparedness tips provided by the division at dfr.oregon.gov/preparenow.

More resources are available on the division’s wildfire insurance resources page.

If you have questions about insurance coverage, speak to your insurance company or agent. If you still have questions or concerns, the Division of Financial Regulation consumer advocacy team can help.

• Call 888-877-4894 (toll-free)

• Email dfr.insurancehelp@oregon.gov

• Visit dfr.oregon.gov

###

About DCBS: The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, visit dcbs.oregon.gov.

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit dcbs.oregon.gov and dfr.oregon.gov.