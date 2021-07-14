ODOT crews hope to have fire-hit Highway 138E open again by weekend

Fire Alert

STEAMBOAT, Ore. (KTVZ) - Crews are working to reopen Oregon Highway 138E, affected by the Jack Fire, perhaps by this weekend, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The road has been closed since the afternoon of July 5 between Steamboat and Slide Creek (MP 38-55). The Jack Fire is now burning away from the North Umpqua Highway. It caused minimal damage to the highway as compared to previous fires in the scenic corridor.

“The fire burned in steep, rocky terrain, but we didn’t have nearly as many big trees fall across the highway as we’ve seen in previous fires,” said ODOT Interim District Manager Jeremiah Griffin.

Several hazard trees and other debris caused by the fire are still on or near the highway, but crews are working quickly to hit the weekend reopening goal.

“Reopening a highway after a wildfire is a balance,” Griffin said. “We work closely with our partners in any post-fire assessment, and weigh public and worker safety on when to reopen.”

Crews are also evaluating burned signs and sections of guardrail. They are making plans for their replacement.

When the highway does reopen, Griffin urged drivers to be careful, watch out for crews and expect delays due to slower speeds in the burn area.

Motorists can also expect frequent delays throughout the summer between Idleyld and Steamboat (milepost 21-38) and near Diamond Lake (milepost 76-80) due to rehabilitation work on the areas hit by last year’s Archie Creek and Thielsen wildfires.