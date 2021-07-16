Deschutes, Jefferson County officials adjust Grandview Fire evacuation levels, boundaries

Fire Alert

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes and Jefferson county sheriff’s offices on Friday adjusted evacuation levels around the Grandview Fire, in coordination with fire managers.

A Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation notice remains in place for following areas:

Wilt Rd addresses and any road off of Wilt Rd from 17745 Wilt Rd to the north

The last 1 mile of Stevens Canyon Rd in Deschutes County

All residences off the FS 6360 (road to Alder Springs)

Residences in Jefferson County in the Stevens Canyon area, Wilt Rd and FS 63, and all areas south of Geneva.

Level 3: Means “GO” evacuate now. Leave immediately! Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuation immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. This will be the last notice you receive.

A Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuation notice for the following areas:

Wilt Rd south of 17745 Wilt Rd to 17356 Wilt Rd

All areas of Stevens Canyon north of 70400 block

Mountain View Ln north of 17820 Mountain View Ln

Residences on the west and north side of Holmes Rd from milepost 5 to Lower Bridge Rd

Level 2: Means “BE SET” to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntary relocate to a shelter or with family and friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. This may be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Area media services will be asked to broadcast periodic updates.

A Level 1 (Get Set) Pre-Evacuation notice is issued for the following areas:

All areas previously Level 2 including:

Wilt Rd and adjacent roads south of 17356 Wilt Rd to Camp Polk Rd

All areas including side roads off of Buffalo Rd

Mountain View Ln including side roads from 17820 Mountain View Ln to the south

All residences on the east and south side of Holmes Rd from milepost 5 to Lower Bridge Road

Northern portion of McKenzie Canyon (70425 McKenzie Rd north)

Level 1: Means “BE READY” for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

This decision was made after consultation with fire managers. We will continue to work with fire managers to ensure public safety and prevent conflicts between citizens and fire operations. Please refrain from unnecessary travel through these areas as fire equipment and personnel are moving through the area. Wilt Rd is closed to local and fire traffic only from Buffalo Rd north. FS 6360 (Alder Springs Rd) is also closed at Holmes Rd.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of residents.

Current maps including evacuation areas can be found at: https://deschutes.org/emergency

For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at: www.centraloregonfire.org

For American Red Cross assistance, please call 1-888-680-1455.