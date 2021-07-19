Grandview Fire now 57% contained; all evacuation levels dropped

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes and Jefferson County emergency officials dropped all remaining evacuation levels Monday on the 6,032-acre Grandview Fire northeast of Sisters as crews brought the fire to nearly 60 percent containment.

Here are Monday's updates:

Sisters, OR – The Grandview fire acreage remains at 6,032 acres. Containment on the fire is now 57%. Crews are pushing mop up from 50 feet to 100 feet or more inside the fire line. The goal over the next few days is to remove all heat at least 300 feet from the fire’s edge. Searching for lingering heat is done by carefully searching in grids, finding hot spots in the ground, and cooling them. Each grid is searched several times to ensure that all heat is gone. Team 2 successfully conducted an incident-wide simulated Incident Within an Incident, followed by a safety stand down to allow crews to discuss and review the safety protocols for rapid response to aid an injured firefighter. Snags are a continuing concern around the perimeter of the fire and felling crews will work to remove them to reduce risk of hazard. Temperatures will be in the low 90’s with light winds out of the NW.

For up-to-date information on the Grandview Fire, please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7651/ or Centraloregonfire.org

Jurisdictional agencies tied to the fire include Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District and Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland.

Grandview Fire Evacuation Update 07/19/21 (Joint Release)

Deschutes Co. Sheriff's Office - 07/19/21 12:25 PM

Released by:

Sgt. Nathan Garibay, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager

Sgt. David Pond, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager

In coordination with the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team managing the fire, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are dropping all evacuation notices around the Grandview Fire.

This decision was made after consultation with fire managers and cooperating agencies. We will continue to work with fire managers to ensure public safety and prevent conflicts between citizens and fire operations. Please refrain from unnecessary travel through these areas, as fire equipment and personnel are moving through the area. Please obey all forest closures put in place by the Deschutes National Forest Sisters Ranger District and the Ochoco National Forest Crooked River National Grasslands.

We encourage community members to remain vigilant and take steps to protect their homes and families from wildfire. For more information, visit projectwildfire.org.

For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at: www.centraloregonfire.org