Portland bars camping in forested areas during fire season

Fire Alert

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland plans to prohibit people from camping in forested areas of the city to protect individuals experiencing homelessness and people in nearby homes from potentially deadly wildfires.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the City Council approved the new rule Wednesday. The council also directed the fire marshal to find ways to minimize fire threats and occurrences.

The city will work to relocate encampments in high-risk fire areas during wildfire season or whenever a burn ban is declared by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board.

Portland has a multiple parks that are considered high-risk hazard zones including Forest Park, the Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area, Linnton Park, Marquam Nature Park and others.