Crews working to contain two fires north of Madras; total of 2,000 acres burned

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters were working Saturday to contain two apparently lightning-sparked fires that have burned a total of about 2,000 acres north of Madras.

The effort to fight the Deep Creek and Johnson Ridge fires, the largest of several blazes to break out after Thursday's storms, was under the management of a Type 3 incident management team.

The Deep Creek fire, 21 miles north of Madras, started on Thursday. As of Saturday morning, it had burned 1,219 acres, with 20% containment. The Johnson Ridge Fire, located 9 miles northwest of Shaniko, started early Friday morning and as of Saturday morning had burned 772 acres, also with 20% containment.

The Johnson Creek stayed in its footprint overnight, officials said in Saturday's update, while a new acreage figure on the Deep Creek Fire was due later Saturday with new mapping.

The Type 3 team and Bakeoven/Shaniko Rural Fire Protection Association will continue to work together on the Deep Creek and Johnson Creek fires, unified in command and sharing resources on both fires as needed.

With very minimal precipitation in the fire area overnight, the Deep Creek Fire continued to spread to the north and east. With predicted southerly winds Saturday, officials said the northern portion of the fire will be the priority area for fire personnel to reduce spread.

Work Saturday will consist of getting out ahead of the growth overnight on the north and east sides of the Deep Creek to stop forward spread and continuing to secure the perimeters around both fires.

Internal pockets of trees and thicker vegetation are continuing to burn as both fires move through unburned areas within the perimeter. If these internal pockets of fuels threaten to affect containment lines, firefighters monitoring the lines will respond, the update said.

Air resources are available as weather allows for the fire Saturday. The fires have hand crews, engines, and dozers operating on them.

Possible heavy precipitation and thunderstorms are predicted again over the area. Fire personnel were reminded for the safety of themselves, their families upon their return home and the communities they are working in to remain vigilant with their COVID mitigations.

A fire camp for the two fires has been established at Madras Elementary School. There are 135 personnel staffing the fires.

For current wildland fire information, the public can visit centraloregonfire.org or follow fire information on Twitter @CentralORfire.