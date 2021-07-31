Vehicles can spark wildfires; NW officials urge carrying an extinguisher

Fire Alert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As many people in the Pacific Northwest head out for activities and summer road trips, the Pacific Northwest Wildfire Coordinating Group offers the reminder that vehicles and other equipment can spark wildfires during the hot and dry months of summer.

During fire season, equipment-sparked fires are the leading cause of wildfires in Oregon and, within that category, vehicles are the top culprit. Keep Oregon Green’s Executive Director Kristin Babbs offers a recommendation: “The best way to prevent a small equipment issue from igniting a large wildfire is to carry an up-to-date fire extinguisher in your vehicle and know how to use it. Fire extinguishers have saved the day this summer, whether on people’s own vehicles or travelers coming to the aid of others.”

As of July 29th, there have been 2,279 wildfires in Oregon and Washington, and 87 percent of them have been human-caused. In Washington, there have been 1,115 human-caused wildfires out of 1,172, while of the 1,106 wildfires to date in Oregon, 871 of them were started by humans. The Pacific Northwest has had numerous large wildfires already this season; it is important for people to pay extra attention to avoid doing anything that could start a wildfire.

Under hot, dry conditions, all types of motorized vehicles can ignite a wildfire. An above average risk of large fires is expected in central Oregon, southwest Oregon, southeast Oregon, and central Washington through August. Fire officials ask for your help. Follow these basic safety tips when you ride or drive to keep an enjoyable outing from turning into a costly, damaging wildfire:

TIPS TO REDUCE VEHICLE WILDFIRES

Ensure all parts of your vehicle are secure and not touching the ground. A loose safety tow chain or muffler dragging on pavement can send a shower of sparks into dry vegetation, igniting not one but several wildfires along a roadside.

Check your tire pressure and look for signs of wear. Once a flat tire shreds, the bare wheel on pavement can cast sparks onto roadside vegetation. This scenario has resulted in numerous Pacific Northwest wildfires. Likewise, poorly lubricated wheel bearings can overheat and ignite, and the metal-on-metal contact of a worn-out brake can emit sparks. Ensure that they receive regular maintenance.