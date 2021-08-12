New lightning-sparked fire burns 2,000-plus acres west of Lakeview, prompts evacuations

Fire Alert

Second blaze, at 300 acres, near Oregon-California border

LAKEVIEW, Ore. (KTVZ) – Thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon, including dry lightning, in Klamath and Lake counties resulted in two new large fires that agencies of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership are actively fighting, one a 2,000-acre blaze west of Lakeview that's prompted evacuation notices.

The Patton Meadow Fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. and was caused by lightning. The fire is estimated to be more than 2,000 acres, SCOFMP reported around 9 p.m. It is burning a mile and a half northwest of Booth State Scenic Corridor Park, about 14 miles west of Lakeview.

Fire behavior is running and torching in mixed conifer on remote, rugged steep terrain on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview Ranger District, as well as on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected private lands. The fire moved down the mountain Thursday night onto the valley floor west of Lakeview.

The Willow Valley Fire was reported just before 4 p.m. and was caused by dry lightning. The fire is estimated to be 300 acres. It started on the Oregon side of the Oregon-California state line, about a mile east of Willow Valley Reservoir and 16 miles southeast of Bonanza.

The fire is currently burning mostly on Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District lands north of the border, as well as part of the Modoc National Forest to the south.

Fire behavior is running and spotting in juniper and sagebrush. SCOFMP resources, including a Type 3 Incident Commander, are working on the fire, with support from Modoc National Forest wildland firefighting resources.

Both the Patton Meadow and Willow Valley fires have numerous air and ground wildland firefighting resources fighting them, with more resources ordered.

For the Patton Meadow Fire, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management has identified areas for Level 2 (Get Set) and Level 1 (Be Ready) in the fire area.

Lake County Evacuations

Level 3 Evacuation Notice (GO NOW – Residents should leave IMMEDIATELY.)

Juniper RV Park to Patton Meadow.

All of Drews Gap, on both sides of Oregon State Highway 140.

Level 2 (GET SET – Residents are urged to be prepared to leave IMMEDIATELY if necessary.)

North of Oregon State Highway 140 from Juniper RV Park to Lower Cottonwood.



Level 1 (GET READY – Residents should make preparations for potential evacuation.)

East of Lower Cottonwood Road and Cottonwood Creek.

The Red Cross has been contacted to establish an evacuation center for the Patton Meadow Fire. Once one is established, the location will be shared.

There are no evacuation orders in place for the Willow Valley Fire. However, residents in the Willow Valley Reservoir area were advised they should be monitoring the fire and prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Thunderstorms Thursday evening have impacted wildland firefighting efforts. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect Friday from 2-11 p.m.

Area residents and visitors are reminded that Public Use Restrictions are in effect throughout the SCOFMP area. Please visit www.scofmp.org to verify the restrictions for the landscape you plan to work or recreate on. Everyone is asked to be careful with anything that could spark a wildfire and to report suspected wildfires immediately by calling 911.