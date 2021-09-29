As fire danger eases, public use restrictions reduced; campfires to be allowed on federal lands

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to the recent moisture and cooler daytime and nighttime temperatures, fire officials on the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville District BLM will downgrade public use restrictions to allow campfires and lower the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) to a Level 1.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, campfires are allowed once again in both developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville District Bureau of Land Management.

But even with the recent cooling, officials note that fire danger is still present. Remember to have plenty of water and a shovel on-hand and make sure your campfire is cold to the touch before leaving it unattended.

Seasonal campfire restrictions on BLM-administered lands along the John Day River will lift as well, while campfire restrictions on the Lower Deschutes, and portions of the White and Crooked Rivers, and Lake Billy Chinook remain in effect until Oct. 15. A description of the BLM lands under fire restrictions in Oregon can be found at https://www.blm.gov/orwafire.

At the same time, the IFPL across Central Oregon will drop to an IFPL 1, removing restrictions on the type and timing of commercial activities, including personal woodcutting. Operators are still required to remain for an hour as a fire watch, once equipment is shut down.

Fire officials would like to remind people to continue being diligent with possible ignition sources. Although many areas received rain this week, vegetation has not recovered from the long, dry summer and could still ignite.

Using explosive target material, such as Tannerite, explosives, and fireworks are always prohibited on all National Forest lands and remain prohibited on BLM-administered lands in Central Oregon until Oct. 31. For current wildland fire information, the public can visit centraloregonfire.org or follow fire information on Twitter @CentralORfire.