Forest Service resumes pile burning work off Skyliners Road west of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest resumed wintertime pile burning west of Bend on Tuesday, continuing through the week, if conditions stay favorable.

Fuels specialists are igniting the piles near Skyliners Road, about five miles west of Bend, officials said. Smoke and flames will be visible from the road for several days, but crews will monitor the piles until they are declared out.