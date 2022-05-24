Outdoor debris burning outside of Bend to close for the summer on June 1; banned year-round in city

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Fire Department, in conjunction with the Central Oregon Fire Chiefs Association, announced the date for closing of open debris burning. Starting Wednesday, June 1, debris burning will be closed for fire season.

Outdoor debris burning in the city limits of Bend is closed year-round by City of Bend Ordinance.

Backyard fires which include warming fires, campfires and cooking fires are typically allowed year-round in the Bend area, when used within the guidelines set forth in the Bend Fire Department Burning Regulations. Additional restrictions on campfires can be placed during the hottest parts of summer, to help reduce the risk of fire further.

Check the restrictions every time you burn, by calling the burn information line at 541-322-6335.

Burn regulations are available online at www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo

As a reminder for everyone living in Central Oregon, be sure your home has good defensible space around it to help protect your home from the threat of wildfire. More information about creating defensible space and preparing for the upcoming fire season can be found on our website at www.ownyourzonebend.org.

As a reminder to all Central Oregon residents, be advised that regulations may vary between fire protection jurisdictions. Please contact your local, state or federal fire agency for specific requirements and closures.