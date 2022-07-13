Pickup blaze sparks brush fire S. of Juniper Butte; small, new brush fire tackled NE of Alfalfa

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pickup fire on Highway 97 south of Juniper Butte sparked a half-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon, while firefighters later were dispatched to a 1- to 2-acre brush fire northeast of Alfalfa, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire and EMS crews were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. to the reported vehicle fire on Highway 97 near Southwest Monroe Lane, Deputy Chief of Operations Kasey Skaar said.

The truck was fully involved when crews arrived, but the driver had gotten out safely, he said.

The fire burned about a half-acre of grass and brush before it was put out. ODOT, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and BLM assisted at the scene, Skaar said.

Later, firefighters were called out Wednesday evening to tackle a small, new brushfire that broke out northeast of Alfalfa.

Incident 366 was reported about 6:20 p.m., burning in brush and juniper on Prineville District BLM land, off milepost 25 on Millican Road, BLM Public Affairs Officer Kaitlyn Webb said.

Five engine crews, a hand crew and a water tender were called out to the fire, the cause of which was under investigation.

"It's starting to warm up, and the longer we go without the rain, all this grass is going to dry out," Webb said.