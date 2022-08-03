New wildfire burns nearly 250 acres north of John Day on Malheur National Forest, 15% contained

JOHN DAY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were no significant changes to the Beech Creek Fire overnight, with a slight increase in area burned - now up to 248 acres, as the fire continued to spread toward the north, south and west, the Malheur National Forest reported Wednesday.

Here's the rest of the forest's midday Wednesday fire update:

Firefighters continue active suppression and work with local landowners and permittees to share information and address concerns.

U.S. Highway 395, closed for a time Tuesday due to fire on both sides of the highway, was open again Wednesday with a pilot car from milepost 103 to milepost 106.5, approximately three miles. Expect delays and heavy fire traffic. The fire is 15% contained.

The Pine Creek Fire remains at 1.1 acre and full suppression is ongoing. We are still expecting holdovers from lightning the last few days and will have our firefighters responding to those as well.

A Red Flag warning is in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. this evening. Conditions remain hot and dry. Abundant lightning with strong gusty, erratic winds is likely.

Although some storms will bring heavy downpour, there is a potential for new fire starts resulting from lightning. Our crews will be searching for holdovers from previous strikes.