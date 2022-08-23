Crescent Ranger District implements emergency fire closure on roads to Summit Lake, Windigo Pass

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Crescent Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest is implementing an emergency closure order on Forest Service Road 6010, which provides access to Summit Lake and Forest Service Road 60, providing access to Windigo Pass, due to three nearby wildfires.

Officials said Tuesday the closure is in place to continue protecting firefighter and public safety during suppression efforts on the Windigo, Potter and Big Swamp fires. This closure replaces the multi-forest closure initially implemented on August 5 for the Windigo Fire.

Forest Service Road 6010 is closed between the junction with FSR 6010-380 on the west side and the junction with FSR 60 on the eastern side. Forest Service Road 60 is closed between the junction with FSR 6020 heading southwest to Windigo Pass.

The Diamond Peak Wilderness is now open, as well as Whitefish Horse Camp and trails previously closed within the Oregon Cascades Recreation Area. Trail segments within the Three Trails OHV Area previously closed have now reopened. The Deschutes National Forest segments of the Pacific Crest Trail (Trail #2000) have also reopened.

To review the full closure order and map on the Deschutes National Forest website, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1054803.pdf.

For information on revised closures on the Umpqua National Forest, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/umpqua/alerts-notices. For information on revised closures on the Willamette National Forest, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/willamette/alerts-notices.

For more information, please contact the Crescent Ranger District at (541) 433-3200.