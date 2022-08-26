Skip to Content
Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff Monday in honor of firefighter killed fighting S. Oregon wildfire

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset next Monday, in honor and remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died August 18 while battling the Rum Creek Fire.

"My heart breaks for the family, friends, and crew of Logan Taylor," said Governor Brown. "He will be remembered for his bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire. Dan and I send our sincerest condolences." 

The date of the flag order coincides with Taylor's memorial service in Medford, which the public is invited to attend. Details are available here.

