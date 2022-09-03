State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state

IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations.

The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to about 15.6 square miles overnight into Saturday, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office. The fire was detected on Tuesday and started by lightning.

“With many fires actively burning across the state and several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, I am urging all Oregonians to be prepared," Brown said in a statement. "Please continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations and share what you know with others. Every fire we prevent helps keep our communities and firefighters safe, and our natural resources protected.”

Brown’s declaration allows the fire marshal to take command and send other agency resources to help local firefighters battling the blaze. Firefighters have been working to suppress the fire with helicopter and air tanker support, officials said.

The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices, including those telling people to leave their homes immediately.

State officials said air quality near the blaze was in the unhealthy range on Saturday.

Here's the governor's news release :

Elsewhere, the Cedar Creek Fire by Waldo Lake grew to 16,303 acres by Saturday morning and was at 12% containment. The Rum Creek Fire near Galice has grown to 18,385 acres and is 17% contained. And the Crockets Knob Fire about 20 miles north of Prairie City grew to 4,136 acres and was 10% contained.