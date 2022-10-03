Crater Lake National Park plans three fall prescribed fire projects

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crater Lake National Park Fire Management staff are preparing to implement the following three prescribed fire projects in the park this fall:

Highway 62 South - This unit includes 50 acres of piles and material that were cut last year along Highway 62; starting at the southern boundary of the park and traveling 3.5 miles to the north along the roadway. Mazama Village - This unit include 64 acres of piles and material that were cut last spring around the Mazama Campground and developed area. Munson Valley Defensible Space - This unit includes 25 acres of piles that were cut around historic structures, administrative offices, and park housing within Munson Valley.

Fire managers at the park are planning to begin burning these piles in the next few weeks and will continue throughout the fall as conditions allow. Weather, fire behavior, and smoke forecasts will be monitored before, during, and after the burns to ensure desired fire effects are achieved. Fire management personnel will patrol and monitor the prescribed fires until they are completely extinguished.

The National Park Service uses thinning (the mechanical removal of small diameter trees and brush) and prescribed fire as a tool to help reduce the intensity of wildfires by removing excess accumulations of forest fuels that have resulted as a consequence of over 90 years of actively suppressing fires. This project will not only provide much needed defensive space around critical park structures but will also improve forest health and protect wildlife habitat by reducing the amount of dead woody debris that can lead to larger and more intense fire events.

All park roads and trails are expected to remain open during prescribed fire operations. Motorists should watch for signs and reduce their speed, as personnel and equipment are working on and adjacent to the road.

For additional information, please call Crater Lake National Park’s Fire Management Officer at 541-594-3062.