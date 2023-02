BLM crews wrapped up ignitions Wednesday on 510 acres of pile burns about eight miles southeast of Alfalfa, but say they may keep burning for a few days and will be monitored until out.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.