BLM enacts Northwest fire restrictions as season begins; fireworks, exploding targets banned

Wet winter means more grass that will dry out, add fuel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Fire restrictions, including fireworks bans, went into effect Tuesday for all Bureau of Land Management public lands throughout Oregon and Washington.

The BLM encourages all visitors to be aware of active restrictions and closures as warmer, drier weather sets in around the Pacific Northwest.

As of Tuesday, the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns are prohibited. These fire restrictions will help reduce the risk of human-caused fires, officials said.

“Although we had a wet winter, we must still be careful with activities that can cause a spark to keep our first responders, local communities, and public lands safe from accidental wildfires,” said Anita Bilbao, BLM Oregon/Washington Associate State Director. “We are seeing more invasive grass due to the wet weather, which dries out quickly without rain. Everyone can help by following fire restrictions and practicing fire safety while out on your public lands.”

Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $1,000 and/or receive a prison term of up to one year. In addition, those found responsible for starting wildland fires on federal lands can be billed for the cost of fire suppression.

May is also ‘Wildfire Awareness Month’. Visit NIFC.GOV for wildfire prevention tips: https://www.nifc.gov/fire-information/fire-prevention-education-mitigation/wildfire-prevention.

For more information on Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington seasonal fire restrictions and fire closures, please see www.blm.gov/orwafire. To learn more about fire careers with BLM Oregon-Washington, please see https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire/state-info/oregon-washington/careers.

