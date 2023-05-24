Central Oregon fire chiefs will be closing open debris burning across region as of sunset on May 31

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Fire Chiefs Association said Wednesday it is closing open debris burning for residential and private lands across the tri-county region in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties as of sunset on Wednesday, May 31.

Burning debris piles on many private lands will not be allowed after sunset on May 31, as the area is still in a declared drought and heading into the summer wildland fire season.

“As we move into a more consistent pattern of warmer, drier weather, the region’s Fire Chiefs met and collectively agreed to close burning for the season for the safety of their residents”, said COFCA Chair Todd Riley, Fire Chief for Bend Fire & Rescue.

The Central Oregon Fire Chiefs Association strongly urges residents to create defensible space on their property. Until the burn season opens again in the fall, options include chipping the debris, hauling it to a local landfill or transfer site, or pile and cover it until fall.

Residents should contact their local fire protection agencies for additional burning information and regulations. All Central Oregon fire departments and rural fire districts will continue to monitor weather and fuel moisture conditions in their districts and may make modifications on a day-to-day basis.

Please call your local outdoor burning information line for current conditions. Fire agencies anticipate the opening of burn season again in late fall. Links to Central Oregon fire agency web pages can be found HERE.