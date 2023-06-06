Warm Springs fire crews, task force stop two grass fires after road closures, K-8 Academy evacuation

(Update: Info from fire chief, both fires contained)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Warm Springs firefighters, assisted by a Jefferson County structural protection task force, stopped two grass fires that broke out Tuesday afternoon and threatened homes, prompting road closures, roadblocks and evacuation of the Warm Springs K-8 Academy

The cause of both fires are under investigation, and neither reached any structures, thanks to fire crews’ efforts, Warm Springs Fire Chief Scott Spaulding said.

The Jackson Trail Fire, which broke out about 1:10 p.m. was contained at about 37 acres, Spaulding said, while the Kay Fire, which was reported about an hour later some 50 yards from the school, was contained at 29 acres, the fire chief said.

Jefferson County Fire Chief Jeff Blake, called up on the first fire, said late Tuesday that no homes had been damaged, but a roadblock was set up at Tenino and Chukar roads.

KWSO Radio in Warm Springs reported that the grass fire broke out near the Greeley Heights area and that the K-8 Academy had been evacuated and Science Night canceled, as were classes for Wednesday. East and West Spur Roads were closed for a time.

“I think we’ve got it contained right now,” Blake told NewsChannel 21 in the late afternoon, after it moved “pretty aggressively” toward four homes in the middle of the subdivision.