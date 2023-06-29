Oregon Dept. of Forestry’s Central Oregon District enters ‘High’ fire danger level on Saturday

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting this Saturday at 12:01 a.m. on all lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District, the district’s fire danger level will be “High” and the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will be II in MH-4 and MH-1 (Hood River and Wasco counties).

With high temperatures forecast, the district is issuing public restrictions and regulated use closures in anticipation for the long holiday weekend to reduce the risk of human-caused fires.

With that in mind, the Central Oregon District restricts the following activities:

• Use of fireworks and blasting is prohibited.

• No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels.

• Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except in designated areas.

• Chainsaw use and mowing of dried grass is prohibited, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

• No smoking while traveling through or working in any operation area.

In addition to the fire prevention requirements Under IFPL II (two), limited shutdown, the following activities are not permitted between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., except as noted:

Power saws, except power saws may operate at loading sites;

Feller-bunchers with rotary head saws;

Cable yarding

Blasting

Welding, cutting, or grinding of metal

Additional fire restrictions or regulations may apply depending on the various fire risks. Check the full list of restrictions at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.

For more information on the Central Oregon District and fire season regulations, visit https://odfcentraloregon.com/.

The less human-caused fires we have, the less the district’s resources are strained. For tips on wildfire prevention, visit www.keeporegongreen.org