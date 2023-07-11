Devils Butte Fire in Gilliam County held to under 2,900 acres, now 60% contained

(Update: Wednesday morning updates)

CONDON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Devils Butte Fire that roared to life on Monday afternoon in Gilliam County is holding at 2,865 acres and is now 60% contained, officials said Wednesday morning.

Fire resources will continue to work out of the Incident Command Post in Condon Oregon for a few more days, they said in Wednesday's update.

The Central Oregon Fire Management Service's Incident Command Team 3 will remain in command for a couple more days. Resources working the fire today include 4 hand crews, 10 engines, a dozer, a water tender and miscellaneous overhead.

Firefighters will continue to look for hot spots and mop up the fire area within 50-100 feet of the containment lines. Air resources remain available to assist ground crews if needed.

On Tuesday, dozers and firefighters constructed containment lines on the unchecked pieces of the fire. Occasional smoke columns were seen on the fire as crews burned the unburned fuels between the fire area and the containment lines.

There will continue to be potential of unburned pockets of fuels within the fire area to burn and produce smoke, officials say.

Some residents are still without power in the fire area. The power company continues to work on restoring power to these properties.

Motorists were urged to please drive carefully on state Highway 206 through the fire area, as there will continue to be fire resources on the roadways.

As needed, updates on the Devils Butte Fire will be posted on Twitter @CentralORFire.

"Thank you to the firefighters for your tireless work the last two days -- landowners, local cooperators and emergency management groups for your dedication and support, stopping this fire in its footprint," officials said.

Meanwhile, the 1,551-acre Alder Creek Fire near the John Day River in Wheeler County has reached 65% containment, officials said Wednesday, six days after it was first reported. Firefighters are still on scene, mopping up hot spots and securing the fire's procedure.

Crews stopped two more small fires south of Bend on Tuesday. Incident 447, three-quarters of a mile south of Knott Road and a half-mile west of Forest Road 18 (China Hat Road), was held to a quarter-acre and was contained and controlled. Incident 450, south of Horse Butte, burned 1/10th of an acre and was contained. The cause of both fires was under investigation.

The Boulder Fire, 25 miles southwest of Dufur on the Mt. Hood National Forest, broke out Saturday and has burned about 240 acres of dead and downed debris in steep, rugged terrain, officials said. About 230 personnel have been called on that fire. The cause of that fire also remains under investigation. Several campgrounds remain evacuated and forest roads closed.