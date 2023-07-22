New wildfire on Willamette National Forest burns nearly 600 acres; area campgrounds, roads closed

(Update: Fire still burning actively, at nearly 600 acres)

LOWELL, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new fire reported Saturday afternoon on the Willamette National Forest near the Bedrock Campground had reportedly grown to nearly 600 acres by Sunday evening as a growing number of firefighters were called in to attack it.

Officials said in an evening Facebook update that the Bedrock Fire continued to burn actively Sunday and more crews continue to arrive. There are no evacuation notices in effect, they said, but several campgrounds were closed and the public was asked to avoid Big Fall Creek Road to allow emergency personnel necessary access.

No new acreage figure was released, but the state of Oregon active-wildfires dashboard (available on our Fire Alert page) said it had grown to 573 acres by nightfall.

"Fire behavior was active in timber, and Oregon Department of Forestry and US Forest Service firefighters quickly engaged in suppression efforts and point protection on buildings on private land," Sunday morning's update said. "A Type 2 team is expected to in-brief this evening to manage the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

"We’re thankful to Oregon Department of Forestry and our partners for assisting in the quick response to this fire," said Middle Fork District Ranger Molly Juillerat. "We look forward to welcoming the incoming team to manage the fire in this popular recreation area."

Firefighters worked throughout the night to suppress the fire. The fire is expected to be active again today, with the continued hot and dry conditions forecast in the area. Resources working on the fire include five engines, three hand crews, and various heavy equipment. Additional resources, including aircraft are en route.

For the safety of firefighters and the public, visitors are asked to avoid the Fall Creek area. That includes all campgrounds along Fall Creek Road, and surrounding roads. Smoke may be visible from Highway 58 and the towns of Lowell and Jasper.

Officials also issued a reminder to please keep drones out of the surrounding area, saying, "Drones pose a direct safety threat to firefighters on the ground and inhabit aircraft use."

Fire danger level on the Willamette National Forest is "very high". Please follow all fire and restrictions currently in effect https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/willamette/fire. These apply toto all lands within the forest except the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.