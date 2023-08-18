ODOT closes 15-mile stretch of state Hwy. 242, the McKenzie Highway, west of Sisters due to Lookout Fire

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – ODOT closed a 15-mile stretch of Highway 242, the McKenzie Pass Highway, west of Sisters late Friday afternoon due to fire activity and conditions related to the fast-growing Lookout Fire that is sending thick smoke into Central Oregon, although the fire itself is still about 20 miles away.

The agency closed the highway 14 miles west of Sisters, from milepost 61 to 76, due to activity from the Lookout Fire, which has burned more than 5,500 acres north of McKenzie Bridge.

Jodie Barram, public information officer for Northwest Incident Management Team 6, said the highway closure is in place until further notice and in coordination with the Lane and Linn county sheriff's offices, the Willamette National Forest and officials with the incident management team and Oregon State Fire Marshal Team.

"The fire is not that close," Barram acknowledged. "With the evacuation level changes around popular recreation destinations yesterday and today, a Red Flag Warning for the area from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p,m. Sunday, and an active wildfire creating significant smoke impacts, you can understand the hazards that it creates for such a winding and (normally) scenic highway."

She urged travelers to visit http://TripCheck.com for updates and follow ODOT on social media for the latest information.

There are Level 3 (Go Now), 2 (Get Set) and 1 (Get Ready) evacuation levels near the fire. The Lane County Sheriff's Office Evacuation Map can be found here https://lcgisorg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ac9aa874f23144e2987465fec80514a1

The emergency closure order issued for the Lookout Fire area o has been expanded to include Blue Pool, Sahalie Falls and other popular recreation areas. Many trails, campgrounds and recreation sites also are closed.