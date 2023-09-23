Fire smoke blows north into C.O., causing more ‘unhealthy’ air, while Willamette Natl. Forest crews shift to patrol, repairs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Winds blew more smoke from wildfires in Southern Oregon and Northern California into Central Oregon on Saturday, causing renewed "Unhealthy" air quality levels, while crews on the five fires to the west on the Willamette National Forest shift to patrols, monitoring and bulldozer line repairs, officials said.

The smoke outlook for those fires indicates that the smoke causing new issues in Central Oregon is "being transported in from fires in southwest Oregon and northwest California." Rain on those fires and in our region in the next few days should improve conditions, they said.

Here's Saturday's updates on the Petes Lake an other Willamette National Forest fires, as well as the Flat, Anvil and Smith Rock Complex fires to our south:

Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Morning Update

Current Status:

Lookout Fire: Size: 25,751 acres l Start Date: August 5 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 50%

Bedrock Fire: Size: 31,590 acres l Start Date: July 22 l Cause: under investigation l Containment: 98%

Petes Lake Fire: Size: 3,254 acres l Start Date: August 25 l Cause: Lightning l Completion: 50%

Horse Creek Fire: Size: 763 acres l Start Date: August 24 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 100%

Pothole Fire: Size: 109 acres l Start Date: August 25 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 100%

Total Personnel: 763

Total Assigned Resources: 24 engines l 17 crews l 5 dozers l 21 water tenders l 3 masticators l 8 helicopters

Suppression: Over the past week, the Lookout Fire and Bedrock Fire have primarily displayed creeping and smoldering behavior, resulting in negligible fire growth. With minimal fire activity and precipitation moving into the region, the Lookout Fire is not predicted to grow much beyond its current footprint and efforts have shifted predominantly to patrol, monitor, and suppression repair. This strategy is based on the improved conditions, hard to access areas in the northern portions of the fire, and a reduced threat to people and property. Firefighters working on the Petes Lake Fire made progress towards completing chipping and mastication along the Crescent Lakes Highway and Forest Road 4628, near the Deschutes Bridge and Cascade Lakes Highway junction. The Horse Creek Fire and Pothole Fire continue to be patrolled, although there have been no signs of heat near the containment lines.

Suppression Repair: Repair work is ongoing across the Bedrock Fire and Lookout Fire. In areas where the fire burned hot and completely consumed vegetation, the soil's ability to absorb water is compromised, heightening the risk of mudslides and floods. Rainfall can lead to the erosion of loose soil, increasing sedimentation in water sources. Additionally, saturated soil weakens trees, making them susceptible to falling, posing risks to individuals. Post-fire repair efforts are imperative to mitigate these hazards and enhance the long-term health of fire-affected areas.

In the Bedrock Fire area, significant progress has been made with 13.2 miles of dozer line repair and 6.6 miles of handline rehabilitation completed. Crews have completed the clearing of ditches obstructed by slash and logs along Forest Road 1825. Repair efforts have primarily focused on mid-slope roads in the southern region and on higher-elevation, native surface, non-aggregate roads in the northern portions of the fire. Across the Lookout Fire, repair work is taking place within all divisions, including hauling logs and chipping in the northern portion of the fire. There are 28 miles of proposed dozer line repairs, of which 3.7 miles have been completed. Efforts are being directed towards completing dozer repair work on the north end In the Horse Creek Fire. Furthermore, Resource Advisors and hand crews are actively engaged in seeding and applying straw in disturbed areas along roads and dozer lines on the Bedrock Fire. This action aims to prevent erosion and inhibit the spread of invasive plants, utilizing a mixture of yarrow and native grasses for seeding.

Weather: Last night, the cloud cover interrupted the cooling trend with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Today will be the last dry day in the forecast as a cooling trend sets in with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Showers are possible overnight leading into consistently rainy days through much of next week.

Linn County Evacuations: Visit the Linn County Wildfire map for current evacuation information.

Lane County Evacuations: Visit the Lane County Lookout Fire Evacuation Areas map for current evacuation information.

Deschutes County Evacuations: Visit the Deschutes County Emergency Information map for current evacuations information.

Forest Closures: Emergency closure orders remain in place for the Willamette National Forest and the Deschutes National Forest. For information on Oregon hunting regulations and these forest closures, contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at (503) 947-6000.

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest. Temporary Flight Restrictions remain in place over the Bedrock and Lookout Fire areas.

Smoke Outlook: A smoke outlook for West-Central Oregon includes the Lookout, Bedrock, Petes Lake, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires. Another source for air quality information is the Fire and Smoke map from airnow.gov.

Fire Information:

Email: 2023.lookout@firenet.gov

Phone: 541-215-6735 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Facebook:

InciWeb:

--

Anvil Fire

Size: 20,657 acres | Start Date: August 25, 2023 | Location: 8 miles east of Port Orford, OR | Containment: 9% | Total personnel: 1,321 | Resources: 37 crews, 8 helicopters, 47 engines

Fire managers and crews are preparing for the weekend’s forecast precipitation. More than 1,300 people are now assigned to the fire, allowing fire managers to deploy resources on the Anvil Fire’s multiple active fronts. Dozers and hand crews have been working continuously to construct line around pockets of fire south of Elk River between Sunshine Bar and Butler Bar campgrounds. The Coos Forest Protective Association and other crews successfully pushed back on the fire as it approached containment line above the North Fork of Dry Creek. Bucket drops once again made a big difference in supporting ground crews, drenching flames with more than 172,000 gallons of water.

Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) patrolled the Anvil Fire area overnight, greeting the day shift with real-time information about embers outside the main fire or trouble areas to prioritize. Today’s milder weather will provide firefighters an opportunity to shore up and extend containment lines that are likely to be tested later this weekend. There is a high probability for rain Sunday evening, but fire managers are preparing for potential high winds that may arrive prior to the much-needed moisture.

The Anvil Base Camp is near Cape Blanco State Park north of Port Orford off US Highway 101. Many of the crews and equipment assigned to the fire are operating out of this camp. Please drive slowly with your headlights on in this congested area.

Evacuations: Curry County Sheriff’s Office has identified four evacuation zones around the Anvil Fire. Zones 1 and 4 are in Level 3 “Go“ evacuation status. Zones 2 and 3 are in Level 2 “Get Set“ status. View the interactive evacuation map at https://bit.ly/45UIh2E. Sign up for Curry Co. emergency alerts at https://bit.ly/CurryCoEM.

Area and Road Closures: For the safety of firefighters and the public, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) and Coos Bay District Bureau of Land Management have issued closure orders for the Anvil Fire area. Find maps and closure information at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-closures/orrsf-anvil-fire.

Flat Fire

Size: 34,242 acres | Start Date: July 15, 2023 | Location: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR | Containment: 75% | Total personnel: 11 | Resources: 3 engines

The RRSNF closure on the Flat Fire remains in effect, https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-closures/xx1002-flat-fire.

General Information

Weather: There is a slight chance for light rain on Saturday. Light winds from the west and southwest will prevail, and patchy fog is expected. Heavy rain is a likelihood for Sunday evening to Monday morning, prompting a Flood Watch issuance by the National Weather Service. Winds will shift to the south with gusts of 35 to 55 mph. A meteorologist is working closely with fire managers to monitor the weather and share information to support planning to ensure the safety of firefighters in all weather conditions, both those that cause increases in fire activity and those that may trigger runoff or flooding.

Smoke: Visit https://bit.ly/SWORsmoke for current smoke and air quality updates. Smoke and the marine cloud layer are mingling and settling in the lower elevations overnight causing limited visibility along highways. Please drive slowly and with headlights on through any fire area.

Caltrans issued a schedule of road closures and lane restrictions on US-199 northeast from Crescent City. Local law enforcement cautions against any non-essential traffic along this route. For specific information on road access, please see the Caltrans QuickMap site, https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ and Oregon Department of Transportation site, https://www.tripcheck.com/. Do not use forest roads for alternate routes.

--

Smith River Complex North, Daily Update, Saturday, September 23, 2023

Size: 94,508 acres (12,460 ac. in Oregon); Location: Grants Pass, OR; Cause: Lightning

Containment: 84%; Start date: August 15, 2023; Total personnel: 1,394

Resources: 31 crews 6 helicopters 37 engines 8 dozers 29 water tenders 6 masticators 1 Skid Steer

Yesterday: The operational focus shifted to fire suppression repair along with continued ground and aerial backhaul operations. Firefighters began preparing to manage for possible impacts from significant amounts of rain on the efforts to complete the secondary control line along the FS 1106 road.

Today’s Activities: Operational focus remains on fire suppression repair and equipment backhauling operations. Weather models suggest the possibility of significant rainfall on Sunday night, Monday and into Tuesday. Dry forest fuels may have less chance of ignition this weekend due to forecasted heavy rains. Possible debris flows and flooding with increased rain and winds may occur. One helicopter will remain assigned to the Smith River Complex North this weekend while others are reassigned to other parts of the fire area. Fire personnel assigned to the fire will be downsizing this weekend into early next week as suppression objectives are completed.

Evacuations: The Josephine County Sheriff has set the evacuation status to Level 1-BE READY. Levels will be reevaluated on a recurring basis. This includes the area west of US-199 in Josephine County, including the community of O’Brien and to the Oregon-California border. If you have internet access, you can monitor the Rogue Valley Emergency Management site. You can also sign up for evacuation alerts, updates and see an interactive Fire First Response Map with evacuation areas here: https://rvem.org/.

Smoke: Winds became offshore yesterday and will continue into next week. Most impacted communities will be the US-101 corridor from Port Orford to Gold Beach, and the Elk and Sixes River drainages. Some smoke as well may drift south to Brookings. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather; check current conditions at: https://bit.ly/SWORsmoke

Area Closures: A closure is in place on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest for Forest Road 1106 (South Elk Mountain Road), Forest Road 1205 (Lower Wheeler Road), and Forest Road 1983 (Mt. Emily Road) until October 31, 2023 or until rescinded. The closure allows for safe operations related to the Smith River Complex North. Closures on BLM land are in place as well. Visit bit.ly/RRSNFAlerts or https://www.blm.gov/orwafire for additional information.

Road Closures and Delays: Caltrans in Del Norte County issued a schedule of road closures and lane restrictions on US-199. Weekdays will have a combination of road closure and lane restrictions. Over the weekend, the road will remain open, but with lane restrictions and pilot cars. Expect delays. For specific information on road access, please see the Caltrans QuickMap site https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ and Oregon Department of Transportation’s https://www.tripcheck.com/. Local law enforcement cautions against any non-essential traffic along this route. Navigation apps and mapping programs have been routing travelers into active fire areas. Do not use forest roads as alternate routes.

Restrictions: Please respect the temporary flight restriction (TFR) established for the Smith River Complex. Keep drones away from firefighting operations and the TFR. If you fly, we can’t. Don’t be the reason a firefighting air mission has to divert! For more information on the TFR, visit https://tfr.faa.gov/.