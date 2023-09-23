Wind still blowing wildfire smoke north into C.O., ‘unhealthy’ air lingers; forecast rain is expected to help clear it out

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Winds continued to send smoke from wildfires in southwest Oregon and Northern California into Central Oregon on Sunday, causing more "Unhealthy" air quality levels, while crews on the five fires to the west on the Willamette National Forest shift to patrols, monitoring and bulldozer line repairs, officials said.

In Sunday's smoke outlook for the area, officials said the "smoke from fires in southwest Oregon and northwest California have been slow to clear, resulting in elevated levels or smoke area-wide but particularly east of the Cascades in Deschutes and Jefferson counties."

"Winds should start to clear smoke, as well as the light rain forecasted for today," they said. "The real clearing should occur tomorrow with the more heavy rain. Smoke from these fires will impact the area overnight tonight but then clear with the rain tomorrow."

Here's Sunday's updates on the Petes Lake an other Willamette National Forest fires, as well as the Flat, Anvil and Smith Rock Complex fires to our south:

Lookout, Bedrock, Petes Lake, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires

Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Morning Update

Current Status:

Lookout Fire: Size: 25,751 acres l Start Date: August 5 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 50%

Bedrock Fire: Size: 31,590 acres l Start Date: July 22 l Cause: under investigation l Containment: 98%

Petes Lake Fire: Size: 3,254 acres l Start Date: August 25 l Cause: Lightning l Completion: 50%

Horse Creek Fire: Size: 763 acres l Start Date: August 24 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 100%

Pothole Fire: Size: 109 acres l Start Date: August 25 l Cause: Lightning l Containment: 100%

Total Personnel: 737

Total Assigned Resources: 22 engines l 18 crews l 5 dozers l 20 water tenders l 5 masticators l 3 helicopters

Suppression: With the onset of a sustained pattern of cooler, wet weather, firefighters have shifted their focus to accomplishing the substantial task of suppression repair across all five fires. Despite the increased relative humidity and chances for rain, fire will continue to consume decaying vegetation covering the forest floor, downed logs, and heavy concentrations of slash in interior portions of the fire before accumulated rainfall amounts extinguish some of the remaining heat.

Suppression Repair: The incident management team, working closely with the Resource Advisors, have developed a geo-referenced database to track the substantial suppression work that needs to be completed as the fire management shifts from fire suppression to exclusively suppression repair. On Saturday, firefighters completed the repair of several miles of dozer line created during suppression efforts on the north portion of the Horse Creek Fire. Additionally, logs generated from cutting trees on the Horse Creek Fire and the Lookout Fire were removed from the fire footprint. In advance of the rain that began overnight and is expected to persist throughout the week, firefighters placed emphasis on cleaning culverts and other water diversion infrastructure to ensure that they are clear for the wetting rains.

Crews anticipate completing the mastication, or grinding of trees and other vegetation, near the Petes Lake Fire on Sunday. On the Lookout Fire, crews have a significant amount of suppression repair remaining to complete. To date, firefighters have completed suppression repair of 6.4 miles of the 32 miles of dozer line created during suppression efforts. Firefighters have been working on suppression repair of the Bedrock Fire for a longer period of time. As such, they are getting closer to completing the repair that is needed. In comparison, crews have completed repair of 14.2 miles of the 32 miles of dozer line created on the Bedrock Fire. Due in part to the smaller size, as well as the suppression tactics, all of the suppression repair has been completed on the Pothole Fire. Firefighters are working diligently to complete the suppression repair efforts. However, with the increased wind and rains, they are asked to make real-time, risk-informed decisions to do the work safely and avoid hazardous roads and danger trees in their work environment.

Weather: Light showers entered the fire areas last night accompanied by overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Relative humidity values are expected to be near 90 percent as chance for rain remains in the forecast for much of the coming week. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Monday associated with the wetting rains Monday into Tuesday. The rainfall amounts for the coming week is expected to be between 0.5-1.5 inches with the weather pattern moving through the area.

Linn County Evacuations: Visit the Linn County Wildfire map for current evacuation information.

Lane County Evacuations: Visit the Lane County Lookout Fire Evacuation Areas map for current evacuation information.

Deschutes County Evacuations: Visit the Deschutes County Emergency Information map for current evacuations information.

Forest Closures: Emergency closure orders remain in place for the Willamette National Forest and the Deschutes National Forest. For information on Oregon hunting regulations and these forest closures, contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at (503) 947-6000.

Restrictions: Fire Restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest. Temporary Flight Restrictions remain in place over the Bedrock and Lookout Fire areas.

Smoke Outlook: A smoke outlook for West-Central Oregon includes the Lookout, Bedrock, Petes Lake, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires. Another source for air quality information is the Fire and Smoke map from airnow.gov.

Fire Information:

Email: 2023.lookout@firenet.gov

Phone: 541-215-6735 (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Facebook:

InciWeb:

--

Anvil Fire

Size: 21,293 acres | Start Date: August 25, 2023 | Location: 8 miles east of Port Orford, OR | Containment: 16% | Total personnel: 1,362 | Resources: 38 crews, 8 helicopters, 50 engines

Crews leveraged favorable weather conditions to bolster containment lines, resulting in increased containment percentage, despite additional growth. A strategic burning operation was completed on the northern edge of the fire perimeter to remove vegetation and provide critical defensible space near residences should the forecasted winds of 55 miles per hour from the south come before forecasted wetting rains arrive across the fire. Heavy equipment including dozers and masticators from the Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) completed and extended contingency lines south of the Sixes River corridor.

The most active portion of the fire yesterday was in the northeast corner, where the fire has now crossed the South Fork of the Sixes River. Firefighters were successful in corralling small fires started by embers outside of containment lines near the Sunshine Bar area. Aided considerably by 155,000 gallons of water from helicopters, crews and heavy equipment were able to limit spread. Along the Elk River corridor, firefighters continue to patrol the contained fireline, especially where burning material could roll down steep slopes and potentially cross the containment lines.

Fire meteorologists are not certain whether the intense winds or heavy rains will reach the Anvil Fire area first. The incident meteorologist will update fire personnel throughout the day so crews can safely engage the fire and navigate road systems impacted by substantial rains.

Evacuations: Curry County Sheriff’s Office has identified four evacuation zones around the Anvil Fire. Zones 1 and 4 are in Level 3 “Go” evacuation status. Zones 2 and 3 are in Level 2 “Get Set” status. View the interactive evacuation map at https://bit.ly/45UIh2E. Sign up for Curry Co. emergency alerts at https://bit.ly/CurryCoEM. The Red Cross shelter in Port Orford is in standby to support any evacuees who may need assistance.

Area and Road Closures: For the safety of firefighters and the public, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) and Coos Bay District Bureau of Land Management have issued closure orders for the Anvil Fire area. Find maps and closure information at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-closures/orrsf-anvil-fire.

Flat Fire

Size: 34,242 acres | Start Date: July 15, 2023 | Location: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR | Containment: 75% | Total personnel: 11 | Resources: 3 engines

The RRSNF closure on the Flat Fire remains in effect, https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-closures/xx1002-flat-fire.

General Information

Weather: A meteorologist assigned to the fires will provide frequent updates throughout the day today as the weather system enters the area. The current forecast includes gusting southerly winds of up to 55 mph on ridges. The offshore flow may begin to produce minimal rain beginning early Sunday morning. The majority of wetting rain is forecast to begin Sunday afternoon. Projected rain accumulations from Sunday through Tuesday range from 2 to 4 inches, triggering potentially dangerous debris flows throughout the fire area. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch effective from 11 PM today through 8 PM Monday evening. Debris flows are possible over recently burned areas.

Smoke: Visit https://bit.ly/SWORsmoke for current smoke and air quality updates. Smoke and the marine cloud layer are mingling and settling in the lower elevations overnight causing limited visibility along highways. Please drive slowly and with headlights on through any fire area. Caltrans issued a schedule of road closures and lane restrictions on US-199 northeast from Crescent City. Local law enforcement cautions against any non-essential traffic along this route. For specific information on road access, please see the Caltrans QuickMap site, https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ and Oregon Department of Transportation site, https://www.tripcheck.com/. Do not use forest roads for alternate routes.

--

Smith River Complex

News - 9/24/23

Size: 94,508 acres (12,460 ac. in Oregon); Location: Grants Pass, OR; Cause: Lightning

Containment: 84%; Start date: August 15, 2023; Total personnel: 1,246

Resources: 26 crews 6 helicopters 33 engines 8 dozers 22 water tenders 5 masticators 1 Skid Steer

Yesterday: With the completion of control lines across the northern side of Smith River Complex, fire personnel shifted efforts into full suppression repair mode. Contingencies for the forecast inclement weather were approved, as the safety of firefighters, contractors and support staff remain the highest priority for the incident management team.

Today’s Activities: The current operational focus of fire suppression repair and backhauling operations is ongoing. Chipping operations have concluded along the northwestern perimeter, with dozer line repair work underway at the northeastern point of the fire footprint. Construction of the secondary control line along the FS 1106 road toward Brookings has approximately two miles of work remaining. The predicted storm is still expected to bring scattered showers throughout the day, strengthening into significant rainfall in the evening and Monday. Flood warnings and a wind advisory will be in effect. Fire personnel will be directed to stand down for safety for up to 24 hours until weather conditions mitigate on Tuesday.

Evacuations: The Josephine County Sheriff has set the evacuation status to Level 1-BE READY. Levels will be reevaluated on a recurring basis. This includes the area west of US-199 in Josephine County, including the community of O’Brien and to the Oregon-California border. Monitor the Rogue Valley Emergency Management site and also sign up for evacuation alerts, updates and an interactive Fire First Response Map with evacuation areas here: https://rvem.org/.

Smoke: Southerly to southwest winds will usher smoke northward and inland into Sunday. Smoke from active fires in northern California will contribute to reduced air quality before arrival of rains. The most impacted communities will be along and east of the US-101 corridor of Curry County, inland to Grants Pass and the US-42 corridor. Early smoke in drainages should begin to dissipate by early afternoon. Check current conditions at: https://bit.ly/SWORsmoke

Area Closures: A closure is in place on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest for Forest Road 1106 (South Elk Mountain Road), Forest Road 1205 (Lower Wheeler Road), and Forest Road 1983 (Mt. Emily Road) until October 31, 2023 or until rescinded. The closure allows for safe operations related to the Smith River Complex North. Closures on BLM land are in place as well. Visit bit.ly/RRSNFAlerts or https://www.blm.gov/orwafire for additional information.

Road Closures and Delays: Caltrans in Del Norte County issued a schedule of road closures and lane restrictions on US-199. Weekdays will have a combination of road closure and lane restrictions. Over the weekend, the road will remain open, but with lane restrictions and pilot cars. Expect delays. For specific information on road access, please see the Caltrans QuickMap site https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ and Oregon Department of Transportation’s https://www.tripcheck.com/. Local law enforcement cautions against any non-essential traffic along this route. Navigation apps and mapping programs have been routing travelers into active fire areas. Do not use forest roads as alternate routes.

Restrictions: Please respect the temporary flight restriction (TFR) established for the Smith River Complex. Keep drones away from firefighting operations and the TFR. If you fly, we can’t. Don’t be the reason a firefighting air mission has to divert! For more information on the TFR, visit https://tfr.faa.gov/.