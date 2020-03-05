Wind prompts 2 agricultural burns to escape, rekindle

Fire

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Numerous field and agricultural burns have escaped out of control or rekindled in windy conditions in recent weeks, including two Thursday in the Redmond and Jefferson County areas.

Redmond firefighters arrived in the 1700 block of Northwest 51st Street just after 10 a.m. to find a field burn that got out of control due to high winds, Captain Josh Clark said.

About two hours of grass and brush were burning as the fire threatened a home and barn on the neighboring property, Clark said.

Firefighters were able to quickly stop the fire's progression, and there was no damage to the home or barn.

Clark urged land owners to remember to use caution when burning fields or burn piles. Redmond Fire district residents are required to call the burn information line at 541-504-5035 before you start burning and periodically during the burn, as the fire district may close burning if winds pick up.

It took firefighters about an hour to fully extinguish the fire.

Around 4:15 p.m., Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched to a pump house fire on Southwest Ford Lane. They arrived to find smoke showing on the roof and no one around.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and the power company was dispatched to cut power to the pump house.

The blaze appeared to start from a land owner burning a nearby pond earlier in the day, "a good reminder to make sure your fire is completely out before you leave," Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Alfalfa and Bend fire crews also have been dispatched to escaped burns in the area in the past few weeks.