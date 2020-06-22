Oregon fireworks sales begin Tuesday; officials urge users to keep it legal, safe

Fire

Two Bend-area homes destroyed last year due to improper disposal of legal fireworks

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Office of State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Fire Service, natural resource agencies, Oregon licensed fireworks wholesalers and safety experts are asking Oregonians to “keep it legal and keep it safe” when using fireworks, which go on sale around the state on Tuesday.

The 2020 Oregon fireworks retail sales season opens Tuesday and runs through July 6. The OSFM and its partners want everyone to know what fireworks are legal to use in Oregon without a permit, where they are allowed to be used, and how to use fireworks safely.

“In Oregon, consumer legal fireworks can only be purchased from permitted fireworks retailers and stands,” says State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. “State regulations limit where those fireworks may be used. Starting in July, risks for wildfire in many parts of Oregon will be high. Fireworks can also start structural fires that threaten lives and property, as we have seen in past years.”

Residents who plan to visit public lands and parks for the July Fourth holiday are asked to leave all fireworks at home. The use of fireworks is prohibited in national parks and forests, on Bureau of Land Management lands, on U.S. Fish and Wildlife properties, on state beaches, in state parks, and in state campgrounds.

For residents who purchase legal fireworks, the OSFM encourages everyone to practice the four Bs of safe fireworks use:

Be prepared before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket.

before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket. Be safe when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks.

when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks. Be responsible after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Wait 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal.

after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Wait 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal. Be aware: use only legal fireworks and use them only in legal places.

Oregon law prohibits the possession, use, or sale of any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground, without a permit issued by the OSFM. Fireworks commonly called bottle rockets, Roman candles, and firecrackers are illegal in Oregon, without a permit.

For the last reported five years through 2019, there were 1,173 reported fireworks-related fires in Oregon, resulting in more than $4.9 million in property loss and contents damage. During that same period, fires resulting from fireworks resulted in one death and 36 injuries. The data from structural fire agencies do not include incidents that occurred on federal and other state lands.

Officials may seize illegal fireworks and charge offenders with a Class B misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $2,500 per violation and a civil penalty of up to $500. Those who misuse fireworks or allow fireworks to cause damage are liable and may be required to pay fire suppression costs or other damage. Parents are also liable for fireworks damage caused by their children.

“All of us share the responsibility to use only Oregon consumer legal fireworks and use them carefully,” adds Walker. “Please also consider your neighbors and their pets before deciding on when and where you choose to light legal fireworks.”

The OSFM has published FAQs for commonly answered questions about the sale and legal use of consumer fireworks, permits for the retail sale of fireworks, and state rules for their use and enforcement activities. OSFM’s fireworks education materials for sharing on social media also can be found on its website.

Bend Fire Dept. news release:

Just because fireworks are legal does not mean they are safe, if not used and disposed of properly. On Tuesday, fireworks stands are open in our area.

Bend Fire & Rescue wants our community to know how to safely use and dispose of legal fireworks. Last year, Bend Fire & Rescue responded to two structure fires that destroyed both homes due to the improper disposal of LEGAL fireworks.

So what can you do to set off legal fireworks safely?

Light fireworks on a paved surface at least 25 feet from buildings, cars, and combustible vegetation

Have a garden hose nearby to douse any misfired fireworks

Make sure children and pets are at a safe distance away

Light one firework at a time and move away quickly

NEVER try to relight a “dud” firework. Wait at 15 -20 minutes before picking it up and soak the dud in water.

Last key step:

Have a bucket of water nearby to soak used fireworks overnight

Soaking fireworks overnight is a critical step to safe disposal of used fireworks! And rememeber, even legal fireworks are not allowed on state and forest service lands!

Celebrate Safely and Legally