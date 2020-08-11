S. Deschutes County house fire traced to spontaneous combustion of staining items

Fire

Most items were taken care of properly - but others were in trash

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that damaged a south Deschutes County home Monday afternoon likely was caused by an oily rag, drop cloth or other item from a recent painting and staining project, a fire official said Tuesday.

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters responded around 4:20 p.m. to the reported structure fire in the 56700 block of Stellar Drive in the Oregon Water Wonderland area, Fire Chief Mike Supkis said.

A total of 16 firefighters on three engines, two tenders and command vehicles arrived to find a fire burning on the home’s exterior and extending into the structure and attic space, Supkis said.

Crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes and were on the scene for about an hour, he added.

The fire was traced to a garbage receptacle outside the home. Supkis said some oily rags from the recent painting and staining were found at the scene and had been properly taken care of by one method: laying them flat on an outdoor, non-combustible surface to completely cure and dry.

However, he said, it appeared that a rag, drop cloth and/or masking materials may have been put in the trash container that then spontaneously combusted.

Supkis reminded that paint, stain and oily rags and materials “pose a very significant fire hazard.” He said the proper disposal methods include soaking in water and sealing in a metal can.