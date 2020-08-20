Long days, tall smoke plumes as new C. Oregon wildfires emerge, others keep growing

Fire

'Virtual public meeting' on Green Ridge Fire set for Friday evening

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hundreds of firefighters, including aerial resources, smokejumpers, engines and hand crews, stayed busy across Central Oregon Thursday as several wildfires grew larger and new ones were reported.

Here's the full 8:30 p.m. update from Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center:

Initial attack resources worked on two new starts both reported a little after 3 p.m. Thursday. One fire (#754) was located on Kokostick Butte near the Sisters Mirror trail on the Deschutes National Forest. The other fire (#753) was located near Chimney Rock on lands managed by the BLM Prineville District.

The Frog Fire in the Maury Mountains on the Ochoco National Forest, about seven miles southeast of Prineville Reservoir, was actively burning Thursday and put up a large smoke plume that was visible from as far away as Bend.

With hot and windy conditions, the fire actively burned toward the east but was still mapped late Thursday at 3,700 acres.

Thursday afternoon, the Crook County Sheriff's Office implemented a road closure and the Ochoco National Forest implemented an area closure for both public and firefighter safety. For more information about those closures and the fire, the public can go to: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7036/ .

A Type 2 Incident Management Team (D. Johnson) takes command of the fire at 6 a.m. Friday after receiving a briefing on the fire late Thursday afternoon. Weather conditions on the fire will continue to be hot and dry through the weekend.

The Green Ridge Fire again was pushed by high afternoon winds to the east onto private lands Thursday. With a smoke layer obscuring the perimeter, no new acreage figures were available Thursday night. The fire will be mapped overnight and a new map will be provided in the morning.

Information for the Green Ridge Fire can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012/. A video of Thursday morning’s briefing on the Green Ridge Fire can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestTeam10/videos/1199501773745681/

The Lily Lake Fire on the Deschutes National Forest was reported to be 45 acres and 25% contained Thursday. Firefighters had hose lay around 75% of the fire Thursday morning, which is expected to help improve containment on the fire.

An area closure has been put in place for this fire: www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/deschutes/alerts-notices. Hikers along the Pacific Crest Trail can detour around the closure near Charlton Lake and FS Road 4290 to the south and the Irish and Taylor lakes area to the north.

The Laurel Fire, burning on private land and Prineville District Bureau of Land Management managed land about five miles south of Spray, grew to 1,300 acres and 8% containment.

Firefighters used bulldozers and engines on the fire, with the assistance of a private landowner. An Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team will be taking over management of the fire, in coordination with the BLM Prineville District.

Hot and breezy conditions are expected to continue in the area of the fire, with continuing hot temperatures over the next several days.

The Hog Ridge Fire 12 miles northwest of Dayville remained at 350 acres and 10% contained Thursday. Throughout the day, mostly interior pockets of unburned fuel burned out, which allowed firefighters the opportunity to gain more control over the fire.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire

Virtual Public Meeting ~ Green Ridge Fire

The Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 10 will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. PST, Friday, August 21. The meeting will be livestreamed to help meet the Governor of Oregon’s recommendations for minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

Presenters will include: Incident Commander - Alan Lawson, Deschutes National Forest, Sisters District Ranger - Ian Reid, Central Oregon Fire Management Service - Rob Pentzer, Team 10 Operations Chief - Steve North, Team 10 Fire Behavior - Forest Ownbey, Deschutes National Forest, Sisters Ranger District - James Osborne, Deschutes County Sheriff Office, Emergency Services Manager - Nathan Garibay, Jefferson County Sheriff Office, Emergency Services Manager – David, Pond, Oregon Department of Forestry, Area COVID Coordinator - Amber Ziring.

To join the meeting, please go to Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestTeam10/live/

To participate, viewers do not need a Facebook account to view the meeting. The livestream will appear at the top of the Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 10 Facebook page a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions through Facebook about the Green Ridge Fire.

If you do not have the ability to connect to Facebook, the meeting will be recorded and saved on our Facebook page.

For members of the public unable to join the meeting via Facebook, information about the Green Ridge Fire will continue to be posted on fire information boards located in Sisters and the Camp Sherman area.

Green Ridge Fire Information

Agency Jurisdiction: Oregon Department of Forestry/USFS-Deschutes National Forest

Email: 2020.GreenRidge@firenet.gov

Twitter: @CentralORfire

Green Ridge Fire Information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012/

Central Oregon Fire Information: www.centraloregonfire.org

Fire Information Number: (360) 319-6582

News release from the Oregon Dept. of Forestry:

Steet Mountain Complex

Laurel Fire

JOHN DAY, Ore. Firefighters from Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit have responded to numerous wildfires ignited by passing thunderstorms since Sunday afternoon. Most of these fires were caught during initial attack or a short extended attack. On Wednesday fire activity increased in the area on both ODF protected lands and on adjacent federal lands. These fires were primarily holdover fires from Tuesday’s thunderstorms which came with minimal rain. Dry fuels combined with hot temperatures allowed fires to grow rapidly Wednesday afternoon pushing both ground and air resources.

Some of these fires are continuing to spread today, but most have been caught and have fireline around the perimeter. There is significant work to be completed to secure the fires and mop-up the interior, in addition to suppression of the fires which continue to spread.

Today ODF’s Incident Management Team 2 (IC Cline) is being in-briefed by the Central Oregon District in preparation to assume command of seven fires later this evening. Six of the fires, burning on ODF protected lands, will be managed as a complex in the area around Monument, Oregon. The Steet Mountain Complex includes Steet Mountain (~860 acres), Cochran (~110 acres), Two Cabins (~80 acres), Conger (~5 acres), Troff Canyon (~.25 acres), and Jones Canyon (~.25 acres). The Team will also be managing the Laurel Fire (~2,000 acres), this fire is burning lands managed by Prineville BLM and ODF protected private lands six miles south of Spray in Wheeler County.

Bringing in ODF Team 2 to manage resources and suppression activities for these seven fires will free up local resources for initial attack on new fires and provide better coordination of resource needs on the fires. “We are really thankful to have the team come and help us with these fires,” District Forester Mike Shaw commented during the in-brief. “We know you guys have the capacity to quickly get these fires off the landscape and free up resources for other fires”.

Firefighter and public safety is the priority during this incident, including COVID mitigation. Personnel will be following Center for Disease Control guidelines to limit personal interactions both within camp and with the local community. The incident command post and fire camp are closed to the public.

Monitor ODF’s Central Oregon District social media (see side bar) for fire information updates.