Fifth-wheel RV burns in fire east of Redmond

Fire

No injuries; second trailer blaze in area in past three days

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small fifth-wheel RV was destroyed in a fire on Deschutes County-owned land east of Redmond Saturday morning, the second such blaze of the holiday weekend in the area, frequented by homeless campers.

The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. east of Greenwood Avenue, Redmond Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

The small trailer was mostly consumed when firefighters arrived, with some minor spread to debris around the RV and a juniper tree, Hawkins said. Crews put out the blaze from a safe distance, staying upwind of the smoke column.

Hawkins said the RV was not occupied when the fire was reported. The resident reported being at another camp and hearing explosions, then returned to find the trailer ablaze and called 911.

No injuries were reported. There was no mutual aid by fire agencies, but Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies and Redmond police assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire was undetermined. The RV was estimated to be worth about $500.

Two large camp trailers and two vehicles were destroyed in a fire Thursday evening on county-owned land near the former Redmond Rod and Gun Club site.